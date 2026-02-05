The B share capital of Flügger group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 6 February 2026 in the ISIN below. New B shares have been subscribed for by employees of the company.

ISIN: DK0010218189 Name: Flügger group B Volume before change: 2,413,398 shares (DKK 48,267,960) Change: 8,275 shares (DKK 165,500) Volume after change: 2,421,673 shares (DKK 48,433,460) Subscription price: DKK 20 Face value: DKK 20 Short name: FLUG B Orderbook ID: 3315

