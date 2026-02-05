Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 12:48 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACL Digital Achieves ISTQB Platinum Partner Status, Setting a New Benchmark for Global Quality Engineering Excellence

Milestone recognition reinforces ACL Digital's AI-led QA capabilities, certified talent depth, and leadership in enterprise-grade software testing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group company and a global leader in design-led digital transformation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services, today announced it has received the ISTQB Platinum Partner certification, the highest level in the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) Partner Program. ACL Digital is among a select group of organizations in India to achieve this status, reflecting its commitment to quality engineering and internationally recognized testing standards.

ACL_Digital_Logo

The ISTQB Platinum Partner recognition underscores ACL Digital's commitment to building a skilled, certification-focused quality engineering team. Initiated in 2025, the certification program has enabled over 100 ACL Digital QA engineers to earn ISTQB certifications, including several at the advanced level. This accomplishment further enhances the company's AI-driven quality assurance and AI-based software testing services, helping clients accelerate innovation without compromising quality.

"ISTQB Platinum Partner status reinforces ACL Digital's strategic focus on building globally benchmarked quality engineering capabilities," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital. "The recognition highlights our certified talent, rigorous testing, and focus on delivering high-quality, future-ready software for global enterprises. Quality is now a strategic differentiator, and we are proud to lead. It empowers our clients to move faster with greater confidence in a complex digital ecosystem."

The Platinum Partner designation delivers tangible value for clients and partners alike. It signals a mature, enterprise-grade quality organization with proven capabilities across automation, AI-driven software testing, and large-scale quality engineering transformation.

As software complexity grows, quality expectations intensify. ACL Digital invests in advanced certifications, intelligent automation, and next-generation AI-based software testing frameworks. The ISTQB Platinum Partner recognition cements its role as a trusted partner for global enterprises seeking scalable, high-quality, and innovation-driven digital outcomes.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led, Digital & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack - from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes. Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization.

About ISTQB

ISTQB is the leading global certification scheme in the field of software testing.

ISTQB was established in 1998 and its Certified Tester scheme has grown to be the leading software testing certification scheme worldwide. ISTQB continues to strive to meet its vision and mission to support the testing community and promote software quality.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/2410332/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acl-digital-achieves-istqb-platinum-partner-status-setting-a-new-benchmark-for-global-quality-engineering-excellence-302680106.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.