From Red Light Therapy to Spray Tans, Glo Tanning Opens New Round Rock Studio

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Round Rock, Texas, on February 7, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Jordan Cowart, who is focused on expanding access to luxury wellness offerings in the Round Rock area while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Round Rock is a fast-growing community where people care deeply about wellness and self-care. We're excited to bring Glo's elevated experience to the area and make it easy for people to build confidence and consistency into their routines," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning.

Location:

2400 I-35 Frontage Rd

STE 145 Round Rock

Texas 78681

About Glo Tanning

Founded in 2010, Glo Tanning has grown into one of the fastest-expanding wellness franchises in the nation, with 105 locations open and 250 in development. The company offers UV tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services through its spa-like studios. Glo's proprietary Perfect Tan in One Day system and comprehensive franchise support have made it a leader in accessible luxury wellness.

