Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
Glo Tanning Brings Luxury Wellness Studio to Arlington With February 7 Grand Opening

ARLINGTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Arlington, Texas, on February 7, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Daley Lightfoot, who is focused on delivering premium wellness and self-care experiences while creating new jobs in the Arlington community.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Arlington sits at the center of one of the most dynamic regions in Texas, and we see strong demand for modern, accessible wellness experiences. This studio brings together technology, design, and consistency in a way that fits naturally into people's everyday lives," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning.

Location:
857 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

About Glo Tanning

Founded in 2010, Glo Tanning has grown into one of the fastest-expanding wellness franchises in the nation, with 105 locations open and 250 in development. The company offers UV tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services through its spa-like studios. Glo's proprietary Perfect Tan in One Day system and comprehensive franchise support have made it a leader in accessible luxury wellness.

Contact Information
Glo Tanning PR Team
pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-brings-luxury-wellness-studio-to-arlington-with-febr-1133674

