Kingswood Capital Management completes acquisition of Safran Passenger Innovations and unveils the new RAVE Aerospace name, reflecting the company's strong heritage of innovation and positioning it for the next phase of growth

For nearly two decades, RAVE has been a trusted name in in-flight entertainment and connectivity for customers around the world. Today, that heritage continues under a new company name: RAVE Aerospace

Kingswood Capital Management, LP (together with its affiliates, "Kingswood") has completed its acquisition of Safran Passenger Innovations ("SPI"), a leading global provider of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions, from Safran, an international aerospace group. As part of the transaction, SPI has been renamed as RAVE Aerospace, which will continue to build on the established RAVE brand that has powered in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions for its customers for almost 20 years.

Matt Smith will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, supported by the existing leadership team, as RAVE Aerospace accelerates its growth as a leading global provider of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions for airlines, lessors, and aircraft manufacturers worldwide.

"We are proud to introduce our new company name, built on the strength of the established RAVE brand," said Matt Smith, CEO of RAVE Aerospace. "It reflects the strong heritage of our in-flight entertainment and connectivity platform, RAVE, which delivers measurable value to more than 100 customers around the world. Our next chapter with Kingswood Capital Management empowers us to reach new heights. With our partnership, we'll be able to unlock opportunities for accelerated growth, expansion, and investment in cutting-edge technologies that will redefine the in-flight experience. With the dedication of our people and the strength of our leadership team, I am confident we will shape a future that benefits our customers and employees alike."

Clayton Lechleiter, Principal at Kingswood, said, "The travel and aviation markets are expanding rapidly, and RAVE Aerospace's renaming and renewed focus on growth could not come at a better time. Passengers today expect a seamless, intuitive, and connected experience in the air. RAVE Aerospace delivers on that expectation with a platform that combines reliability, innovation, and efficiency."

Alex Wolf, Managing Partner and Founder of Kingswood, added, "We're excited that RAVE Aerospace and its widely recognized in-flight products are joining the Kingswood fold. We're looking forward to working with and supporting Matt and the existing leadership team as they continue to scale globally and drive cutting-edge, industry-leading innovation in the sky."

Headquartered in Brea, California, RAVE Aerospace continues to develop and deliver its award-winning RAVE in-flight entertainment and connectivity platform, recognized for its intuitive design, reliability, and innovative approach. The seamless platform minimizes costs for its customers, supporting the passenger experiences travelers have come to expect while offering marketing channels and revenue opportunities that airlines are only beginning to realize. Kingswood's acquisition of RAVE Aerospace represents the firm's second aerospace and defense investment and its latest cross-border carve-out acquisition.

About RAVE Aerospace

RAVE Aerospace is the creator of RAVE and offers innovative in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions using the latest in consumer and avionics technology to provide an open and connected ecosystem. The company's best-in-class hardware, software, and services enable airlines to elevate the flying experience for passengers.

About Kingswood Capital Management, LP

Kingswood Capital Management, LP partners with leading companies in the middle market which stand to benefit from its capital and extensive operating resources. Kingswood embraces complexity and believes it is well-positioned to support businesses at inflection points in their development to enhance value. Based in Los Angeles, Kingswood is a cohesive, entrepreneurial team with a long history of shared success developing "win-win" partnerships with its portfolio companies and management teams. For more information, please visit the Kingswood website at www.kingswood-capital.com.

