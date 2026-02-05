Centrifugal Pump Market worth $58.94 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Centrifugal Pump Market size is projected to grow from USD 43.29 billion in 2025 to USD 58.94 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

As electricity demand keeps rising, power plants are adding more capacity, which means they need many more centrifugal pumps to keep things running smoothly. These pumps are also widely used in treating wastewater and in the chemicals and petrochemicals industries, where they help move liquids safely and efficiently through complex processes. This strong demand across energy, water, and heavy industry continues to support steady growth in the Centrifugal Pump Market.

By end user, the industrial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Centrifugal Pump Market, based on end user, has been classified into industrial and residential & commercial. The industrial segment has been further segmented into oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining and metal chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp and paper, agriculture, automotive, and textiles. The industrial segment holds the largest market share of the Centrifugal Pump Market. Centrifugal pumps can handle any kind of debris (stones, sticks, sand, mud, or trash) that can fit through the opening. These are used in feeding filter presses, digestion tanks & thickeners, and pumping stations. They are also used in dosing applications in wastewater treatment processes. The demand for centrifugal pumps in the mining and metals industry is being driven by new infrastructure development projects taking place across the fast-growing economies of Asia Pacific. Such initiatives propel the growth of the Centrifugal Pump Market in the mining and metals industry.

By operation type, the electrical segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Electrical centrifugal pumps find applications in both open-pit and bore well scenarios. The growth of the electrical segment in the market can be attributed to the remarkable reliability and efficiency provided by these pumps. Additionally, electrical centrifugal pumps eliminate the need for priming as they are already submerged in fluids. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of solar water pumps, which often include electrical centrifugal pumps.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Centrifugal Pump Market during the forecast period. The growth of the global and regional economies is significantly influenced by increased investments in the construction industry. Countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others in the Asia Pacific region are actively investing in infrastructure development projects, which in turn drives the demand for centrifugal pumps and contributes to market growth. Additionally, the agriculture sector holds great importance in emerging economies, where conventional irrigation techniques are commonly used. To enhance irrigation efficiency and agricultural productivity, governments of many emerging economies are providing subsidies and incentives. This further boosts the demand for centrifugal pumps in the region.

Top Companies in Centrifugal Pump Industry:

Some of the major players in the Centrifugal Pump Market are Xylem (US), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Wilo SE (Germany). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, investments, partnerships, and expansions.

Grundfos (Denmark)

Grundfos (Denmark) is the leading provider of advanced pumps. It offers circulator pumps, centrifugal pumps, submersible motors, intelligent pump systems, and associated accessories. The company caters to the requirements of residential and commercial buildings and HVAC OEM, as well as irrigation and agriculture, water supply, and sewage applications. The company operates across key business segments, including Water Utility, Domestic Building Services, Commercial Building Services, Industry, and others, delivering energy-efficient pumps, systems, controls, and solutions for water supply, wastewater management, heating, cooling, and industrial processes.

Xylem (US)

Xylem (US) is a leading global water technology company operating through four primary segments: water infrastructure, applied water, measurement & control solutions, and water solutions & services. The company provides centrifugal pumps under the applied water segment and Water Infrastructure, which includes pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing systems. Xylem serves diverse industries, including municipal water and wastewater, residential and commercial building services, industrial, agricultural, infrastructure, construction, environmental, food & beverage, and government agencies. Geographically, Xylem has a strong global presence, operating in over 150 countries with manufacturing and technology centers worldwide, including key facilities in the US, India, and Europe. This extensive presence supports their broad portfolio designed to improve water use, management, and conservation worldwide.

