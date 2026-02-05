Anzeige
WKN: 5375 | ISIN: US00ANTHROP0
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ANTHROPIC PBC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 13:12 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bounteous Launches Claude Code Lab Series in Partnership with Anthropic to Accelerate Responsible AI Adoption

Hands-on AI workshop series builds on longstanding innovation in AI, ML, agentic systems, and generative technologies

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, a leading digital transformation consultancy, today announced it will host a series of Claude coding labs in partnership with Anthropic, the AI safety and research company behind the Claude family of AI models. The Claude Code Lab represents the latest in Bounteous workshop offerings, complementing the company's commitment to educating clients and companies about enterprise digital transformation and the latest artificial intelligence capabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Bounteous)

With upcoming events in Frisco, TX, on February 23, 2026, and London on March 17, with future sessions planned for Chicago and other destinations, the Claude Code Lab brings the company's AI expertise directly to innovation leaders across key markets. These invite-only workshops are designed for architects, engineers, and technical decision-makers ready to implement Claude Code in enterprise environments.

"Our goal is to empower organizations to adopt AI in ways that are impactful, ethical, and enterprise-ready," said Martin Young, Executive Vice President of Data & AI at Bounteous. "Through this workshop, we're giving leaders a rare opportunity to work directly with Claude Code and accelerate their readiness for responsible AI adoption."

Following years of applied work in artificial intelligence, machine learning, agentic systems, and generative AI, the Bounteous-Anthropic partnership is part of the company's broader solution set, aligned with its Agentic Business Reinvention and AI-Enhanced Experience Transformation solutions.

As a Claude Code Delivery Partner, Bounteous is working closely with Anthropic to help fuel their agentic framework and innovations across the software development lifecycle. Attendees will leave the event with functioning prototypes built on their own machines and a deeper understanding of how Claude Code can be integrated into their environments with direct support from Anthropic engineers and Bounteous AI experts.

To request an invitation to the Claude Code Lab, or learn more about the Bounteous and Anthropic partnership, visit bounteous.com/partners/anthropic.

About Bounteous
Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, Digital Experience Platforms, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align interests and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 5,000+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Sara Vinson
DiGennaro Communications
sara.vinson@digennaro-usa.com
917-753-2955

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877412/BNT_INDIGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bounteous-launches-claude-code-lab-series-in-partnership-with-anthropic-to-accelerate-responsible-ai-adoption-302679725.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
