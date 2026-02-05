Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
WKN: 851297 | ISIN: US4278661081 | Ticker-Symbol: HSY
05.02.26 | 14:35
180,20 Euro
+3,35 % +5,84
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
41 Leser
The Hershey Company: Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared February 4, 2026, and are payable March 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2026. It is the 384th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 165th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
