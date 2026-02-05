MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 28, 2025.
The overview, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which consists of our MasterCraft and Pontoon segments.
Highlights:
- Net sales for the second quarter were $71.8 million, up $8.4 million, or 13.2%, from the comparable prior-year period
- Income from continuing operations was $2.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, up from $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period
- Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, up from $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior-year period
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $7.5 million, up $3.9 million from the comparable prior-year period
- Ended the second quarter with cash and investments of $81.4 million
Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered results that exceeded our expectations, and we are building momentum as we head into boat-shows and the spring selling season. We're entering this window with right-sized dealer inventories and a team that continues to deliver on key initiatives - bringing leading-edge innovation to market, executing on operational and cost efficiencies, and maintaining disciplined production management."
Nelson continued, "Within MasterCraft, momentum continues to build across the portfolio as we usher in the next generation of premium products with high margins and advanced technology, continuing our mission of bringing luxury, performance, and precision to the forefront of our lineup. This year's progress and performance is a direct outcome of our continued innovation and focused execution. As a result, we are raising our full-year guidance."
Second Quarter Results
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $71.8 million, up $8.4 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in net sales was primarily due to favorable model mix and options sales, higher unit volumes, and increased prices.
Gross margin percentage increased 440 basis points during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to the prior-year period. Higher margins were primarily the result of increased net sales, as discussed above, combined with effective cost controls.
Operating expenses increased $2.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to the prior-year period, due to consulting costs related to the implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system ("ERP implementation costs"), business development and consulting costs related to the transaction noted below, and increased selling and marketing costs.
Income from continuing operations was $2.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.4 million in the prior-year period. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.15, compared to $0.03 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
Adjusted Net income was $4.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $3.5 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4% for the second quarter, up from 5.6% for the prior-year period.
See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Free Cash Flow, which we refer to collectively as the "Non-GAAP Measures", to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
Combination with Marine Products Corporation
In a separate press release issued today, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement under which we will acquire Marine Products Corporation ("Marine Products"), a leading manufacturer of recreation and sport fishing powerboats, in a cash and stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2026.
Simultaneously, we amended and extended our credit agreement, providing the Company with a $75 million revolving credit facility that now matures on February 5, 2031.
Outlook
Concluded Nelson, "We're doing exactly what we said we would: innovating, executing with discipline, supporting our dealers, and building a stronger platform to drive long-term shareholder value. The combination with Marine Products Corporation unites proven, market leading brands, dealer networks, and product development and manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to welcoming the Chaparral and Robalo teams to our family and continuing to deliver world-class experiences to boaters everywhere."
The Company's outlook is as follows:
- For full year fiscal 2026, we now expect consolidated net sales to be between $300 million and $310 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $36 million and $39 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share between $1.45 and $1.60. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $9 million for the year.
- For fiscal third quarter 2026, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $75 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.35.
The outlook provided does not include the pending combination with Marine Products.
|Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended December 28, 2025
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|December 28,
|December 29,
|December 28,
|December 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|-
|71,759
|-
|63,368
|-
|140,761
|-
|128,727
|Cost of sales
|56,232
|52,476
|109,838
|106,037
|Gross profit
|15,527
|10,892
|30,923
|22,690
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|3,382
|2,824
|6,289
|5,698
|General and administrative
|8,976
|7,432
|17,237
|14,902
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|450
|450
|900
|900
|Total operating expenses
|12,808
|10,706
|24,426
|21,500
|Operating income
|2,719
|186
|6,497
|1,190
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(87
|-
|(182
|-
|(88
|-
|(1,169
|-
|Interest income
|727
|697
|1,497
|1,889
|Income before income tax expense
|3,359
|701
|7,906
|1,910
|Income tax expense
|871
|275
|1,762
|468
|Income from continuing operations
|2,488
|426
|6,144
|1,442
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|39
|2,322
|19
|(3,839
|-
|Net income (loss)
|-
|2,527
|-
|2,748
|-
|6,163
|-
|(2,397
|-
|Income (loss) per share
|Basic
|Continuing operations
|-
|0.15
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.38
|-
|0.09
|Discontinued operations
|0.01
|0.14
|-
|(0.24
|-
|Net income (loss)
|-
|0.16
|-
|0.17
|-
|0.38
|-
|(0.15
|-
|Diluted
|Continuing operations
|-
|0.15
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.38
|-
|0.09
|Discontinued operations
|0.01
|0.14
|-
|(0.24
|-
|Net income (loss)
|-
|0.16
|-
|0.17
|-
|0.38
|-
|(0.15
|-
|Weighted average shares used for computation of:
|Basic earnings per share
|16,128,510
|16,454,776
|16,153,072
|16,499,858
|Diluted earnings per share
|16,238,917
|16,543,502
|16,247,157
|16,499,858
|MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 28,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|56,229
|-
|28,926
|Short-term investments
|25,152
|50,518
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $225 and $156, respectively
|3,964
|4,086
|Income tax receivable
|1,866
|208
|Inventories, net
|30,999
|30,469
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,977
|7,006
|Total current assets
|123,187
|121,213
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|54,264
|53,576
|Goodwill
|28,493
|28,493
|Other intangible assets, net
|30,950
|31,850
|Deferred income taxes
|17,204
|18,914
|Other long-term assets
|5,580
|5,902
|Total assets
|-
|259,678
|-
|259,948
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|-
|6,815
|-
|8,255
|Income tax payable
|1,773
|1,773
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|51,025
|55,182
|Total current liabilities
|59,613
|65,210
|Unrecognized tax positions
|9,062
|9,067
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,743
|2,085
|Total liabilities
|70,418
|76,362
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY:
|Common stock, $.01 par value per share - authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 16,288,284 shares at December 28, 2025 and 16,406,788 shares at June 30, 2025
|163
|164
|Additional paid-in capital
|52,071
|52,559
|Retained earnings
|136,826
|130,663
|MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. equity
|189,060
|183,386
|Noncontrolling interest
|200
|200
|Total equity
|189,260
|183,586
|Total liabilities and equity
|-
|259,678
|-
|259,948
Supplemental Operating Data
The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|December 28,
|December 29,
|December 28,
|December 29,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unit sales volume:
|MasterCraft
|409
|400
|2.3
|-
|786
|774
|1.6
|-
|Pontoon
|174
|153
|13.7
|-
|362
|330
|9.7
|-
|Consolidated
|583
|553
|5.4
|-
|1,148
|1,104
|4.0
|-
|Net sales:
|MasterCraft
|-
|61,738
|-
|55,097
|12.1
|-
|-
|119,883
|-
|110,630
|8.4
|-
|Pontoon
|10,021
|8,271
|21.2
|-
|20,878
|18,097
|15.4
|-
|Consolidated
|-
|71,759
|-
|63,368
|13.2
|-
|-
|140,761
|-
|128,727
|9.3
|-
|Net sales per unit:
|MasterCraft
|-
|151
|-
|138
|9.4
|-
|-
|153
|-
|143
|7.0
|-
|Pontoon
|58
|54
|7.4
|-
|58
|55
|5.5
|-
|Consolidated
|123
|115
|7.0
|-
|123
|117
|5.1
|-
|Gross margin
|21.6
|-
|17.2
|-
|440 bps
|22.0
|-
|17.6
|-
|440 bps
Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin
We define EBITDA as income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, the adjustments include share-based compensation, Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs, ERP implementation costs, and Business development and consulting costs. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of Net sales.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share
We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation, Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs, ERP implementation costs, and Business development and consulting costs.
Free Cash Flow
We define Free Cash Flow from continuing operations as net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.
The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of net income, operating income, or net cash flows as determined under GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or net operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flows. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;
- Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and
- Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.
We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.
The following table presents a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|December 28,
|% of Net
|December 29,
|% of Net
|December 28,
|% of Net
|December 29,
|% of Net
|2025
|sales
|2024
|sales
|2025
|sales
|2024
|sales
|Income from continuing operations
|-
|2,488
|3.5
|-
|-
|426
|0.7
|-
|-
|6,144
|4.4
|-
|-
|1,442
|1.1
|-
|Income tax expense
|871
|275
|1,762
|468
|Interest expense
|87
|182
|88
|1,169
|Interest income
|(727
|-
|(697
|-
|(1,497
|-
|(1,889
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,439
|2,382
|4,478
|4,456
|EBITDA
|5,158
|7.2
|-
|2,568
|4.1
|-
|10,975
|7.8
|-
|5,646
|4.4
|-
|Share-based compensation
|1,005
|844
|1,795
|1,274
|Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a)
|98
|114
|196
|448
|ERP implementation costs(b)
|493
|-
|493
|-
|Business development and consulting costs(c)
|700
|-
|968
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|7,454
|10.4
|-
|-
|3,526
|5.6
|-
|-
|14,427
|10.2
|-
|-
|7,368
|5.7
|-
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|December 28,
|December 29,
|December 28,
|December 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income from continuing operations
|-
|2,488
|-
|426
|-
|6,144
|-
|1,442
|Income tax expense
|871
|275
|1,762
|468
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|450
|450
|900
|900
|Share-based compensation
|1,005
|844
|1,795
|1,274
|Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a)
|98
|114
|196
|448
|ERP implementation costs(b)
|493
|-
|493
|-
|Business development and consulting costs(c)
|700
|-
|968
|-
|Adjusted Net Income before income taxes
|6,105
|2,109
|12,258
|4,532
|Adjusted income tax expense(d)
|1,404
|422
|2,819
|906
|Adjusted Net Income
|-
|4,701
|-
|1,687
|-
|9,439
|-
|3,626
|Adjusted net income per common share
|Basic
|-
|0.29
|-
|0.10
|-
|0.58
|-
|0.22
|Diluted
|-
|0.29
|-
|0.10
|-
|0.58
|-
|0.22
|Weighted average shares used for the computation of(e)-
|Basic Adjusted net income per share
|16,128,510
|16,454,776
|16,153,072
|16,499,858
|Diluted Adjusted net income per share
|16,238,917
|16,543,502
|16,247,157
|16,499,858
The following table presents the reconciliation of income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|December 28,
|December 29,
|December 28,
|December 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income from continuing operations per diluted share
|-
|0.15
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.38
|-
|0.09
|Impact of adjustments:
|Income tax expense
|0.05
|0.02
|0.11
|0.03
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|Share-based compensation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.11
|0.08
|Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a)
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|0.03
|ERP implementation costs(b)
|0.03
|-
|0.03
|-
|Business development and consulting costs(c)
|0.04
|-
|0.06
|-
|Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes
|0.37
|0.13
|0.76
|0.29
|Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(d)
|(0.08
|-
|(0.03
|-
|(0.18
|-
|(0.07
|-
|Adjusted Net Income per diluted share
|-
|0.29
|-
|0.10
|-
|0.58
|-
|0.22
The following table presents the reconciliation of net cash flow by operating activities of continuing operations to Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:
|Six Months Ended
|December 28,
|December 29,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations
|-
|8,581
|-
|13,437
|Less:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(4,708
|-
|(4,594
|-
|Free cash flow
|-
|3,873
|-
|8,843
|(a)
|Represents amounts paid for legal fees and recruiting costs associated with the CEO and CFO transitions, as well as non-recurring severance costs incurred as part of the Company's strategic organizational realignment undertaken in connection with the transitions.
|(b)
|Represents consulting costs incurred in connection with the ERP system implementation.
|(c)
|Represents non-recurring third-party business development and consulting costs related to the Marine Products transaction.
|(d)
|For fiscal 2026 and 2025, income tax expense reflects an income tax rate of 23.0% and 20.0%, respectively.
|(e)
|Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per basic and diluted share for all periods presented herein.
