MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 28, 2025.

The overview, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which consists of our MasterCraft and Pontoon segments.

Highlights:

Net sales for the second quarter were $71.8 million, up $8.4 million, or 13.2%, from the comparable prior-year period

Income from continuing operations was $2.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, up from $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, up from $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $7.5 million, up $3.9 million from the comparable prior-year period

Ended the second quarter with cash and investments of $81.4 million



Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered results that exceeded our expectations, and we are building momentum as we head into boat-shows and the spring selling season. We're entering this window with right-sized dealer inventories and a team that continues to deliver on key initiatives - bringing leading-edge innovation to market, executing on operational and cost efficiencies, and maintaining disciplined production management."

Nelson continued, "Within MasterCraft, momentum continues to build across the portfolio as we usher in the next generation of premium products with high margins and advanced technology, continuing our mission of bringing luxury, performance, and precision to the forefront of our lineup. This year's progress and performance is a direct outcome of our continued innovation and focused execution. As a result, we are raising our full-year guidance."

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $71.8 million, up $8.4 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in net sales was primarily due to favorable model mix and options sales, higher unit volumes, and increased prices.

Gross margin percentage increased 440 basis points during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to the prior-year period. Higher margins were primarily the result of increased net sales, as discussed above, combined with effective cost controls.

Operating expenses increased $2.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to the prior-year period, due to consulting costs related to the implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system ("ERP implementation costs"), business development and consulting costs related to the transaction noted below, and increased selling and marketing costs.

Income from continuing operations was $2.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.4 million in the prior-year period. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.15, compared to $0.03 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted Net income was $4.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $3.5 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4% for the second quarter, up from 5.6% for the prior-year period.

See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Free Cash Flow, which we refer to collectively as the "Non-GAAP Measures", to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Combination with Marine Products Corporation

In a separate press release issued today, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement under which we will acquire Marine Products Corporation ("Marine Products"), a leading manufacturer of recreation and sport fishing powerboats, in a cash and stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2026.

Simultaneously, we amended and extended our credit agreement, providing the Company with a $75 million revolving credit facility that now matures on February 5, 2031.

Outlook

Concluded Nelson, "We're doing exactly what we said we would: innovating, executing with discipline, supporting our dealers, and building a stronger platform to drive long-term shareholder value. The combination with Marine Products Corporation unites proven, market leading brands, dealer networks, and product development and manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to welcoming the Chaparral and Robalo teams to our family and continuing to deliver world-class experiences to boaters everywhere."

The Company's outlook is as follows:

For full year fiscal 2026, we now expect consolidated net sales to be between $300 million and $310 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $36 million and $39 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share between $1.45 and $1.60. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $9 million for the year.

For fiscal third quarter 2026, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $75 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.35.

The outlook provided does not include the pending combination with Marine Products.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal second quarter 2026 results and the combination with Marine Products today, February 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company's website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "continue" and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning economic uncertainty, the resilience of our business model, our intention to drive value, and our financial outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, changes in trade priorities, policies and regulations, including increases or changes in duties, current and potentially new tariffs and quotas and other similar measures, as well potential direct and indirect impact of reciprocal tariffs and other actions, demand for our products, persistent inflationary pressures, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our ability to maintain a reliable network of dealers, including those in new international locations, our ability to cooperate with our strategic partners, elevated inventories resulting in increased costs for dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our fixed cost base, the successful introduction of our new products, geopolitical conflicts and other political developments, financial institution disruptions, our ability to consummate the pending combination with Marine Products on the proposed terms or on the proposed timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory and stockholder approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement relating to the transaction with Marine Products, effects relating to the announcement of the pending combination with Marine Products, including on the market price of our common stock and our relationships with customers, employees, dealers and suppliers, and the risk of potential stockholder litigation associated with the pending combination with Marine Products. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 27, 2025, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the consolidated statements of operations. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended December 28, 2025



MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales - 71,759 - 63,368 - 140,761 - 128,727 Cost of sales 56,232 52,476 109,838 106,037 Gross profit 15,527 10,892 30,923 22,690 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,382 2,824 6,289 5,698 General and administrative 8,976 7,432 17,237 14,902 Amortization of other intangible assets 450 450 900 900 Total operating expenses 12,808 10,706 24,426 21,500 Operating income 2,719 186 6,497 1,190 Other income (expense): Interest expense (87 - (182 - (88 - (1,169 - Interest income 727 697 1,497 1,889 Income before income tax expense 3,359 701 7,906 1,910 Income tax expense 871 275 1,762 468 Income from continuing operations 2,488 426 6,144 1,442 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 39 2,322 19 (3,839 - Net income (loss) - 2,527 - 2,748 - 6,163 - (2,397 - Income (loss) per share Basic Continuing operations - 0.15 - 0.03 - 0.38 - 0.09 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.14 - (0.24 - Net income (loss) - 0.16 - 0.17 - 0.38 - (0.15 - Diluted Continuing operations - 0.15 - 0.03 - 0.38 - 0.09 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.14 - (0.24 - Net income (loss) - 0.16 - 0.17 - 0.38 - (0.15 - Weighted average shares used for computation of: Basic earnings per share 16,128,510 16,454,776 16,153,072 16,499,858 Diluted earnings per share 16,238,917 16,543,502 16,247,157 16,499,858

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 28, June 30, 2025 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 56,229 - 28,926 Short-term investments 25,152 50,518 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $225 and $156, respectively 3,964 4,086 Income tax receivable 1,866 208 Inventories, net 30,999 30,469 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,977 7,006 Total current assets 123,187 121,213 Property, plant and equipment, net 54,264 53,576 Goodwill 28,493 28,493 Other intangible assets, net 30,950 31,850 Deferred income taxes 17,204 18,914 Other long-term assets 5,580 5,902 Total assets - 259,678 - 259,948 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - 6,815 - 8,255 Income tax payable 1,773 1,773 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,025 55,182 Total current liabilities 59,613 65,210 Unrecognized tax positions 9,062 9,067 Other long-term liabilities 1,743 2,085 Total liabilities 70,418 76,362 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Common stock, $.01 par value per share - authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 16,288,284 shares at December 28, 2025 and 16,406,788 shares at June 30, 2025 163 164 Additional paid-in capital 52,071 52,559 Retained earnings 136,826 130,663 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. equity 189,060 183,386 Noncontrolling interest 200 200 Total equity 189,260 183,586 Total liabilities and equity - 259,678 - 259,948



Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change (Dollars in thousands) Unit sales volume: MasterCraft 409 400 2.3 - 786 774 1.6 - Pontoon 174 153 13.7 - 362 330 9.7 - Consolidated 583 553 5.4 - 1,148 1,104 4.0 - Net sales: MasterCraft - 61,738 - 55,097 12.1 - - 119,883 - 110,630 8.4 - Pontoon 10,021 8,271 21.2 - 20,878 18,097 15.4 - Consolidated - 71,759 - 63,368 13.2 - - 140,761 - 128,727 9.3 - Net sales per unit: MasterCraft - 151 - 138 9.4 - - 153 - 143 7.0 - Pontoon 58 54 7.4 - 58 55 5.5 - Consolidated 123 115 7.0 - 123 117 5.1 - Gross margin 21.6 - 17.2 - 440 bps 22.0 - 17.6 - 440 bps



Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We define EBITDA as income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, the adjustments include share-based compensation, Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs, ERP implementation costs, and Business development and consulting costs. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation, Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs, ERP implementation costs, and Business development and consulting costs.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow from continuing operations as net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of net income, operating income, or net cash flows as determined under GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or net operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flows. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.



The following table presents a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 28, % of Net December 29, % of Net December 28, % of Net December 29, % of Net 2025 sales 2024 sales 2025 sales 2024 sales Income from continuing operations - 2,488 3.5 - - 426 0.7 - - 6,144 4.4 - - 1,442 1.1 - Income tax expense 871 275 1,762 468 Interest expense 87 182 88 1,169 Interest income (727 - (697 - (1,497 - (1,889 - Depreciation and amortization 2,439 2,382 4,478 4,456 EBITDA 5,158 7.2 - 2,568 4.1 - 10,975 7.8 - 5,646 4.4 - Share-based compensation 1,005 844 1,795 1,274 Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a) 98 114 196 448 ERP implementation costs(b) 493 - 493 - Business development and consulting costs(c) 700 - 968 - Adjusted EBITDA - 7,454 10.4 - - 3,526 5.6 - - 14,427 10.2 - - 7,368 5.7 -

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from continuing operations - 2,488 - 426 - 6,144 - 1,442 Income tax expense 871 275 1,762 468 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 450 450 900 900 Share-based compensation 1,005 844 1,795 1,274 Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a) 98 114 196 448 ERP implementation costs(b) 493 - 493 - Business development and consulting costs(c) 700 - 968 - Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 6,105 2,109 12,258 4,532 Adjusted income tax expense(d) 1,404 422 2,819 906 Adjusted Net Income - 4,701 - 1,687 - 9,439 - 3,626 Adjusted net income per common share Basic - 0.29 - 0.10 - 0.58 - 0.22 Diluted - 0.29 - 0.10 - 0.58 - 0.22 Weighted average shares used for the computation of(e)- Basic Adjusted net income per share 16,128,510 16,454,776 16,153,072 16,499,858 Diluted Adjusted net income per share 16,238,917 16,543,502 16,247,157 16,499,858

The following table presents the reconciliation of income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from continuing operations per diluted share - 0.15 - 0.03 - 0.38 - 0.09 Impact of adjustments: Income tax expense 0.05 0.02 0.11 0.03 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.06 Share-based compensation 0.06 0.05 0.11 0.08 Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a) 0.01 - 0.01 0.03 ERP implementation costs(b) 0.03 - 0.03 - Business development and consulting costs(c) 0.04 - 0.06 - Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 0.37 0.13 0.76 0.29 Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(d) (0.08 - (0.03 - (0.18 - (0.07 - Adjusted Net Income per diluted share - 0.29 - 0.10 - 0.58 - 0.22

The following table presents the reconciliation of net cash flow by operating activities of continuing operations to Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:

Six Months Ended December 28, December 29, 2025 2024 Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations - 8,581 - 13,437 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,708 - (4,594 - Free cash flow - 3,873 - 8,843

(a) Represents amounts paid for legal fees and recruiting costs associated with the CEO and CFO transitions, as well as non-recurring severance costs incurred as part of the Company's strategic organizational realignment undertaken in connection with the transitions. (b) Represents consulting costs incurred in connection with the ERP system implementation. (c) Represents non-recurring third-party business development and consulting costs related to the Marine Products transaction. (d) For fiscal 2026 and 2025, income tax expense reflects an income tax rate of 23.0% and 20.0%, respectively. (e) Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per basic and diluted share for all periods presented herein.

Investor Contact:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Alec Harmon

Director of Strategy and Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@mastercraft.com