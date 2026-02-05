Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
WKN: A1H5ZE | ISIN: CA77519R1029 | Ticker-Symbol: 16R
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 20:36
3,900 Euro
-1,52 % -0,060
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on March 27, 2026, payable on April 15, 2026. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
