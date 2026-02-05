Swiss startup Sun-Ways is testing removable solar panels installed on an operational railway line through a pilot project with French railway operator SNCF in Switzerland.From pv magazine France Sun-Ways, a Swiss startup developing PV systems for railway tracks, has signed a collaboration agreement with SNCF, making the French rail operator a partner in a pilot project in Buttes, in the canton of Neuchâtel. The company describes the installation as the first removable solar power system deployed on an active railway line. The project has been operational since April 24, 2025. The pilot project ...

