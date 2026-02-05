Glo Tanning Brings Modern Wellness and Self-Care to Hot Springs With New Location

HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on February 7, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Taylor Blaylock, who is focused on introducing a new standard of accessible luxury wellness to the Hot Springs area.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Hot Springs has a long history tied to wellness and restoration, which makes it a natural fit for Glo. We're excited to introduce a modern self-care experience that complements the city's heritage while meeting today's lifestyle needs," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning.

Location:

275 Cornerstone Blvd

Hot Springs, AR 71913

About Glo Tanning

Founded in 2010, Glo Tanning has grown into one of the fastest-expanding wellness franchises in the nation, with 105 locations open and 250 in development. The company offers UV tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services through its spa-like studios. Glo's proprietary Perfect Tan in One Day system and comprehensive franchise support have made it a leader in accessible luxury wellness.

