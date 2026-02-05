Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (FSE: 5DE0) (OTC Pink: BADVF) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of the Little Gull H2 Project, a significant land position targeting natural hydrogen and helium potential in and around the highly prospective Seagull Complex.

The project encompasses 286 mining cells totaling 4,576 hectares, located approximately 100 km east-northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The acquisition positions Naughty Ventures at the forefront of an emerging energy frontier in the Mid-Continent Rift.





Strategic Geological Positioning

The Little Gull H2 Project was specifically staked to cover the ultramafic rocks of the Seagull Pluton, including critical fault and fracture zones that interact with the regional plutonic architecture. Leveraging advanced geophysical data, the Company has also targeted magnetic features that suggest the presence of "blind" ultramafic rocks beneath the surface cover.

The geological setting is ideal for the generation and entrapment of high-value gases:

Natural Hydrogen (H2): Formed through the serpentinization (chemical alteration) of ultramafic rocks.

Helium (He): Produced as a byproduct of the radioactive decay of uranium, which is ubiquitous within the underlying Archean Quetico sub province.

Emerging District Activity and Historic Precedent

The Little Gull project area is gaining significant industry attention following recent operational milestones in the immediate vicinity:

Recent Gas Encounter: On January 27, 2026, Anteros Metals Corp. reported an intersection of gas at a depth of 877 metres during drilling operations. Specialized sampling is currently underway to determine the composition and volume of the discovery.

In 2001, historic drill hole WM01-08-located within the Seagull Complex near the current Anteros site-intersected an unidentified high-pressure, flammable gas in a fracture zone at 850 metres. Spectral Evidence: Satellite spectral imagery conducted in October 2024 identified prospective signatures for both Hydrogen and Helium across the 64 sq km Seagull Pluton, suggesting active gas seepage and a robust "gas trap" environment.

Results obtained from separate properties are not necessarily indicative of results on adjacent or nearby properties.

The Science of Natural Hydrogen: The Serpentinization Process

The primary target at the Little Gull H2 Project is natural hydrogen generated through serpentinization. This geological process occurs when water reacts with magnesium- and iron-rich ultramafic rocks, such as those found in the Seagull Pluton.

During this reaction:

Hydration: Ground water infiltrates the ultramafic rock through faults and fracture zones. Oxidation: The iron in the minerals (primarily olivine and pyroxene) is oxidized, transforming the rock into serpentine and magnetite. H2 Release: This chemical reaction releases hydrogen gas as a byproduct.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Bugden, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. He is an independent consulting geologist for Naughty Ventures Corp.

Blair Naughty, CEO of Naughty Ventures, commented:

"We are pleased to acquire this new Natural Hydrogen exploration property through low-cost staking. We believe this will be an exciting new addition to our existing natural hydrogen portfolio of investments. This acquisition increases Naughty Ventures exposure to the Natural hydrogen space while we continue to focus on advancing our other projects and pursuing additional strategic transactions.

"The convergence of historic flammable gas hits, recent drilling success by our neighbors, and the historical spectral analysis makes the Little Gull H2 Project a high conviction play. As the world looks toward decarbonization, finding primary sources of natural hydrogen and helium is more critical than ever."

About Naughty Ventures

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. Naughty Ventures is focused on acquiring, developing and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

Naughty Ventures Corp. - BAD Come to Find the World's Next Mine.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

