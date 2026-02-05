Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") announced the successful validation of its patented high performance, ultra-light composite fabric in elite offshore racing with the ALUULA spinnaker aboard the IMOCA 60 Charal.

The innovative spinnaker was developed in collaboration with North Sails France and the Charal IMOCA team as part of the evaluation of next-generation materials for performance monohull foiling offshore racing yachts.

Proven performance in demanding sailing conditions

The ALUULA spinnaker was tested and evaluated during the training and development phases in preparation for one of the most challenging regattas, the TRANSAT CAFÉ L'OR. The IMOCA 60 Charal team won the regatta after 11 days, 19 hours, and 45 minutes at sea, covering 5,467 miles at an average speed of 19.3 knots. When the spinnaker was used during the regatta, its stiffness and stability in dynamic downwind conditions were validated.

Stability that converts wind directly into speed

Compared with a conventional IMOCA spinnaker made from polyester and nylon, the ALUULA spinnaker is much lighter, three times stiffer, and 10 to 20 times more tear-resistant, resulting in reduced pitching, more stable foiling, and ultimately more speed.

"A classic spinnaker… the gust pushes to leeward," explains Bertrand Pacé, six-time America's Cup competitor and sail development lead for the Charal team. "But with the ALUULA, the luff stayed very stable. The gust becomes speed right away. The result was a very clean and very efficient sail."

Advantages of ALUULA's no-sew, adhesive-free composite innovation

ALUULA's patented UHMWPE high performance composite fabrics are eight times stronger than steel for equivalent weight and are recycle-ready. The no-sew, adhesive-free construction techniques enable welding panels and junctions rather than sewing, thereby improving durability and tear resistance. This eliminates traditional stitched weak points and enables highly precise panel geometry.

ALUULA's next-generation fabrics for high performance applications

The successful validation of ALUULA's composite fabrics offers a premium alternative to traditional sailcloths such as polyester and nylon and is part of the company's strategy as a next-generation fabric supplier for performance sailing. ALUULA also continues to grow in windsports and other marine applications, such as towing kite systems for cargo vessels, where ultra-lightness, high-performance strength, and durability are critical performance drivers.

"Offshore racing exposes materials and construction to demanding pressures," said Sage Berryman, CEO and President of ALUULA. "This project demonstrates how our next-generation composite fabrics can fundamentally change how sails can perform, not just incrementally improve them."

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

