MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 4 February 2026 was 396.95p (ex-income) 400.30p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
05 February 2026
