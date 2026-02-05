Longevity Investors AG: Future Investments Circle 2026: Defining the Next Decade of Investment

Zug, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Investments Circle 2026: Defining the Next Decade of Investment

The inaugural Future Investments Circle marked the launch of a new, investor-only platform designed for private and institutional capital allocators seeking to understand and shape the technologies reshaping global markets. Hosted in Davos as a side-event during the World Economic Forum (WEF), the first edition brought together a highly curated group of investors alongside selected founders, policymakers, and technologists for a focused exchange on where capital is moving next - and why.

Created by Future Investments and powered by Longevity Investors and Global Conversations , the Future Investments Circle was built to offer something deliberately different: fewer stages, deeper discussions, and direct access to the people building and financing frontier technologies before they reach scale.

The platform was further strengthened through the participation of partners including Ice Fresh (Hofseth Group) and CoreX, whose work across food technology, bio-intelligence, and value-chain innovation grounded the discussions in real-world deployment and commercial relevance.

Rather than following headlines, the conversations centered on investability - what is technically real, commercially viable, and strategically relevant over the coming decade.

From Space to Intelligent Machines

Across the program, participants explored technologies that are moving rapidly from research environments into real-world deployment.

The panel "The Space Economy: Investing Beyond Earth" examined how autonomous orbital systems, in-orbit robotics, and new space infrastructure are redefining commercial activity beyond Earth. Christina Korp, Joe Landon, Prof. Dr. Dr. Oliver Ullrich, and Chirag Parikh shared perspectives shaped by hands-on experience across commercial space, national policy, and international collaboration.

In "Intelligent Machines: Investing in the Robotic Future," Peggy Johnson, Russell Tham, and Dr. Henrik I. Christensen explored the acceleration of embodied AI, humanoid robotics, and intelligent automation. The discussion focused on what has shifted in the last few years - and why robotics is now crossing the threshold from experimentation to scaled deployment across industries.

Capital, Systems, and the Next Wave of Value Creation

Beyond individual sectors, several sessions addressed how investment frameworks themselves are evolving.

"IP Rights as a New Asset Class" examined how intellectual property, data, and intangible assets are becoming increasingly central to valuation and long-term returns, with perspectives from Jason Peterson and Martin Horst.

The panel "Future of Cities in the Age of AI" looked at how artificial intelligence is reshaping infrastructure, logistics, and urban resilience, with insights from leaders operating at the intersection of technology deployment and systems-level planning, including Stephan Nicoleau, Dan Wright, and Shekhar Natarajan.

Sustainability and regeneration were also central themes. In "Waste Is the Problem. Tech Is the Solution,"Roger Hofseth outlined how food technology and value-chain optimization can transform waste into opportunity. This conversation expanded further in "The Regenaissance: Transforming the Way We Invest in Life" explored regenerative investment models linking biological systems, capital, and long-term resilience, with perspectives from Paul Stamets, Marc Buckley, Tammy Michelle Scarlett, and Alex Zagrebelny, spanning mycology, regenerative development, systems thinking, and impact-driven capital.

The session "The Bio-Intelligence Engine: Revolutionizing Personalized Health & Longevity," led by Dr. Isaac Bentwich, highlighted how AI-driven biological intelligence is reshaping medicine, health systems, and population-level insights.

A Different Kind of Investment Dialogue

"With the Future Investments Circle, we wanted to cut through the noise and focus on what is actually becoming investable," said Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder of Longevity Investors and the Future Investments Circle. "The response to this first edition showed how valuable depth and substance are for investors navigating frontier technologies."

As a first edition, the Future Investments Circle has set the foundation for an ongoing platform built around clarity, trust, and long-horizon thinking. The format emphasized time for real exchange - from panels held outdoors on the Schatzalp terrace to extended networking designed to encourage meaningful follow-up beyond Davos.

Looking Ahead

The Future Investments Circle is designed to grow deliberately - expanding its scope while preserving its core principle: high-signal dialogue for investors operating at the edge of technological change.

Following the momentum of this inaugural edition, Future Investments will continue building a platform that supports informed capital allocation across frontier technologies.

