Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Block Listing

The Directors of Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (the ' Company'), announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange (' LSE') for a block listing of 10,000,000 additional ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the ' Block Listing').

New ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be admitted to the Closed-Ended Investment Funds category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the LSE Main Market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 9 February 2026.

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information: