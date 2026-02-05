HyOrc Corporation: HyOrc (OTCQB: HYOR) Provides Operational Update Following OTCQB Uplist

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today provided an operational update following its recent uplist to the OTCQB market.

OTCQB Uplist and Market Trajectory

HyOrc's uplist to OTCQB represents an important step in the Company's broader objective of accessing higher-visibility public markets as it progresses from technology validation toward infrastructure-scale execution. The Company remains focused on advancing operational milestones, third-party verification, and physical deployment as foundational steps in that progression.

Porto Green Methanol Project - Verification and Readiness

As part of the Porto green methanol project, external inspection agencies are now conducting on-site verification and witnessing activities at HyOrc's development facilities in Tamil Nadu. This scope includes confirmation of HyOrc's green methanol production specification, direct observation of the production process, and certified inspection of an existing 35 TPD refuse-derived fuel (RDF) gasifier that is scheduled for shipment to Portugal.

This equipment represents a core component of the Porto deployment and has already been constructed and tested. Following inspection, the gasifier will be ready for shipment to Porto alongside additional balance-of-plant components required for green methanol synthesis.





Pictured: A HyOrc-model 25 TPD refuse-derived fuel (RDF) gasification system currently deployed in commercial operation at Coimbatore Municipality, India, shown here as a reference installation of the same technology platform being prepared for deployment in Porto.

Project Timing

Once the gasification unit and associated systems arrive on site in Porto, we expect an installation, integration, and commissioning period of approximately 12 weeks before initial green methanol production begins, subject to site and permitting processes.

Outlook

With the OTCQB uplist completed and physical equipment progressing toward deployment, the Company's focus remains on execution, verification, and delivery milestones as we advance toward first production and broader platform expansion.

Further updates will be communicated through official disclosures as appropriate.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

HyOrc has 750 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

