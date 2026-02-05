Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 13:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HyOrc Corporation: HyOrc (OTCQB: HYOR) Provides Operational Update Following OTCQB Uplist

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today provided an operational update following its recent uplist to the OTCQB market.

OTCQB Uplist and Market Trajectory
HyOrc's uplist to OTCQB represents an important step in the Company's broader objective of accessing higher-visibility public markets as it progresses from technology validation toward infrastructure-scale execution. The Company remains focused on advancing operational milestones, third-party verification, and physical deployment as foundational steps in that progression.

Porto Green Methanol Project - Verification and Readiness
As part of the Porto green methanol project, external inspection agencies are now conducting on-site verification and witnessing activities at HyOrc's development facilities in Tamil Nadu. This scope includes confirmation of HyOrc's green methanol production specification, direct observation of the production process, and certified inspection of an existing 35 TPD refuse-derived fuel (RDF) gasifier that is scheduled for shipment to Portugal.

This equipment represents a core component of the Porto deployment and has already been constructed and tested. Following inspection, the gasifier will be ready for shipment to Porto alongside additional balance-of-plant components required for green methanol synthesis.

25 TPD HyOrc Gasifier

Pictured: A HyOrc-model 25 TPD refuse-derived fuel (RDF) gasification system currently deployed in commercial operation at Coimbatore Municipality, India, shown here as a reference installation of the same technology platform being prepared for deployment in Porto.

Project Timing
Once the gasification unit and associated systems arrive on site in Porto, we expect an installation, integration, and commissioning period of approximately 12 weeks before initial green methanol production begins, subject to site and permitting processes.

Outlook
With the OTCQB uplist completed and physical equipment progressing toward deployment, the Company's focus remains on execution, verification, and delivery milestones as we advance toward first production and broader platform expansion.
Further updates will be communicated through official disclosures as appropriate.
Thank you for your continued support.

Kind regards,
HyOrc Corporation
Investor Communications

About HyOrc Corporation
HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.
HyOrc has 750 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC

Website: www.hyorc.com Investor Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfb661b2-5447-42b5-bd8d-0533d9d89667


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.