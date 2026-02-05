MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: MACOM Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("MACOM") (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 2, 2026.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 GAAP Results

Revenue was $271.6 million, an increase of 24.5%, compared to $218.1 million in the previous year fiscal first quarter and an increase of 4.0% compared to $261.2 million in the prior fiscal quarter;

Gross margin was 55.9%, compared to 53.7% in the previous year fiscal first quarter and 54.5% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Income from operations was $43.3 million, or 15.9% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $17.5 million, or 8.0% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal first quarter and income from operations of $39.6 million, or 15.2% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Net income was $48.8 million, or $0.64 income per diluted share, compared to net loss of $167.5 million, or $2.30 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal first quarter, which includes a non-recurring, primarily non-cash, charge of $193.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the refinancing of a portion of the Company's convertible senior notes due 2026, and net income of $45.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter. The fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 included a $10.1 million gain on acquired assets associated with the transfer of a fabrication facility.





First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted gross margin was 57.6%, compared to 57.5% in the previous year fiscal first quarter and 57.1% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Adjusted income from operations was $74.0 million, or 27.2% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $55.4 million, or 25.4% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal first quarter and adjusted income from operations of $67.0 million, or 25.6% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Adjusted net income was $78.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $59.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal first quarter and adjusted net income of $71.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.





Management Commentary

"We delivered a solid start to fiscal year 2026," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. "We remain focused on executing our strategic plan and providing differentiated solutions to the markets we serve."

Business Outlook

For the fiscal second quarter ending April 3, 2026, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $281 million to $289 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 57.0% and 59.0%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $1.05 and $1.09 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 77.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call

MACOM will host a conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results and business outlook. Investors and analysts may visit MACOM's Investor Relations website at https://ir.macom.com/events-webcasts to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated earnings call contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM's strategic plans, priorities and long-term growth drivers, our ability to execute our long-term strategy, strengthen our position and drive market share gains and growth, our ability to develop new products and differentiated solutions, achieve market acceptance of those products and solutions and better address certain markets, expand our capabilities and extend our product offerings, including through our fabrication facility execution and continued improvements, our team's capabilities and technologies and expansion and growth thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM therefrom, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, including the anticipated rate of new product introductions, anticipated demand for our products, MACOM's profitability, revenue targets, gross margins improvements, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, the potential impact to our business of an economic downturn or recession, anticipated financial and business performance improvements, MACOM's strategic investment and other plans, including negotiation and finalization of a definitive agreement with, and receipt of, funding from the Federal and State governments, the estimated financial results for our 2026 fiscal second quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business outlook, strategic plans and priorities, expectations, anticipated drivers of future revenue growth, our plans for use of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, interest rate and foreign currency risks, our ability to meet working capital requirements, estimates and objectives for future operations, our future results of operations and our financial position; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Discussion Regarding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted shares, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP interest income. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as "adjusted" measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest, net, acquisition and integration related costs, loss on debt extinguishment, gain on acquired assets and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.

Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.

Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Additional information and management's assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:

Amortization Expense - is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Share-Based Compensation Expense - includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Non-cash Interest, Net - includes amounts associated with the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.

Acquisition and Integration Related Costs - includes items such as professional fees, employee severance and other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and integration specific activities which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations and the amortization of the fair market step-up value of acquired inventory and fixed assets. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.

Loss on Debt Extinguishment - includes loss on exchange of our convertible notes. This fiscal first quarter 2025 loss is primarily non-cash and we do not believe this amount is reflective of our ongoing operations.

Gain on acquired assets - includes the gain on transfer of assets, primarily inventory, associated with the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina RF business fabrication facility that we assumed in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 related to the RF business acquisition completed in fiscal year 2024. We believe this gain is not correlated to future business operations and does not reflect our ongoing operations.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments - includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 3% for first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2026 and for our fiscal year 2025. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, research and development tax credits and acquisition expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.

Adjusted EBITDA - is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.

Incremental Shares - is the number of potential shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and conversion of convertible debt which were not included in the calculation of our GAAP diluted shares. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry utilize this non-GAAP measure for analysis purposes.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended January 2,

2026

October 3,

2025

January 3,

2025

Revenue - 271,612 - 261,170 - 218,122 Cost of revenue 119,833 118,869 101,013 Gross profit 151,779 142,301 117,109 Operating expenses: Research and development 66,459 62,880 60,369 Selling, general and administrative 42,023 39,826 39,213 Total operating expenses 108,482 102,706 99,582 Income from operations 43,297 39,595 17,527 Other income (expense): Interest income 7,990 8,016 7,000 Interest expense (1,698 - (1,793 - (1,366 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (193,098 - Gain on acquired assets - 10,084 - Total other income (expense) 6,292 16,307 (187,464 - Income (loss) before income taxes 49,589 55,902 (169,937 - Income tax expense (benefit) 822 10,782 (2,407 - Net income (loss) - 48,767 - 45,120 - (167,530 - Net income (loss) per share: Income (loss) per share - Basic - 0.65 - 0.61 - (2.30 - Income (loss) per share - Diluted - 0.64 - 0.59 - (2.30 - Weighted average common shares: Shares - Basic 74,822 74,473 72,780 Shares - Diluted 76,718 76,252 72,780

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



January 2,

2026

October 3,

2025

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 119,646 - 112,142 Short-term investments 648,848 673,833 Accounts receivable, net 160,055 148,646 Inventories 238,905 237,844 Prepaid and other current assets 38,556 32,623 Total current assets 1,206,010 1,205,088 Property and equipment, net 234,705 230,291 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 408,538 414,885 Deferred income taxes 207,754 207,999 Other long-term assets 48,521 45,097 Total assets - 2,105,528 - 2,103,360 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt - 160,563 - 160,946 Accounts payable 63,762 67,588 Accrued liabilities 80,219 96,585 Total current liabilities 304,544 325,119 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 30,332 30,504 Financing obligation 36,864 37,014 Long-term debt obligations 339,908 339,630 Other long-term liabilities 40,762 43,998 Total liabilities 752,410 776,265 Stockholders' equity 1,353,118 1,327,095 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 2,105,528 - 2,103,360

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands)



Three Months Ended January 2,

2026

January 3,

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) - 48,767 - (167,530 - Depreciation and intangible asset amortization 15,378 15,995 Share-based compensation 22,138 25,520 Deferred income taxes 142 (6,266 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 193,098 Other adjustments, net (797 - (3,029 - Accounts receivable (11,409 - 14,946 Inventories (1,060 - (4,610 - Accrued and other liabilities (18,995 - (5,033 - Change in other operating assets and liabilities (11,239 - 3,568 Net cash provided by operating activities 42,925 66,659 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of business, net - (12,474 - Sales, purchases and maturities of investments 25,713 10,987 Purchases of property and equipment (12,936 - (5,340 - Purchases of software licenses (4,326 - (6,075 - Other investing 315 2,675 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,766 (10,227 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from convertible notes - 86,629 Repayment of convertible notes (486 - - Payments for fee on convertible note exchange and debt issuance costs - (22,905 - Payments on finance leases and other financing activities (1,005 - (228 - Proceeds from employee stock purchases 5,212 4,537 Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards (47,916 - (37,908 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (44,195 - 30,125 Foreign currency effect on cash 8 (664 - NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,504 85,893 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 112,142 146,806 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period - 119,646 - 232,699

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended January 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 January 3, 2025 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Gross profit - GAAP - 151,779 55.9 - 142,301 54.5 - 117,109 53.7 Amortization expense 1,621 0.6 4,309 1.6 3,332 1.5 Share-based compensation expense 2,794 1.0 2,198 0.8 3,498 1.6 Acquisition and integration related costs 278 0.1 330 0.1 1,394 0.6 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) - 156,472 57.6 - 149,138 57.1 - 125,333 57.5

Three Months Ended January 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 January 3, 2025 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Operating expenses - GAAP - 108,482 39.9 - 102,706 39.3 - 99,582 45.7 Amortization expense (1,849 - (0.7 - (1,620 - (0.6 - (3,177 - (1.5 - Share-based compensation expense (23,835 - (8.8 - (15,890 - (6.1 - (25,889 - (11.9 - Acquisition and integration related costs (299 - (0.1 - (3,048 - (1.2 - (605 - (0.3 - Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) - 82,499 30.4 - 82,148 31.5 - 69,911 32.1

Three Months Ended January 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 January 3, 2025 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Income from operations - GAAP - 43,297 15.9 - 39,595 15.2 - 17,527 8.0 Amortization expense 3,470 1.3 5,929 2.3 6,509 3.0 Share-based compensation expense 26,629 9.8 18,088 6.9 29,387 13.5 Acquisition and integration related costs 577 0.2 3,378 1.3 1,999 0.9 Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) - 73,973 27.2 - 66,990 25.6 - 55,422 25.4 Depreciation expense 8,656 3.2 8,716 3.3 6,740 3.1 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) - 82,629 30.4 - 75,706 29.0 - 62,162 28.5

Three Months Ended January 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 January 3, 2025 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Net income (loss) - GAAP - 48,767 18.0 - 45,120 17.3 - (167,530 - (76.8 - Amortization expense 3,470 1.3 5,929 2.3 6,509 3.0 Share-based compensation expense 26,629 9.8 18,088 6.9 29,387 13.5 Non-cash interest, net 381 0.1 381 0.1 307 0.1 Acquisition and integration related costs 577 0.2 3,378 1.3 1,999 0.9 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - 193,098 88.5 Gain on acquired assets - - (10,084 - (3.9 - - - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,597 - (0.6 - 8,574 3.3 (4,247 - (1.9 - Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) - 78,227 28.8 - 71,386 27.3 - 59,523 27.3

Three Months Ended January 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 January 3, 2025 Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted - 48,767 - 0.64 - 45,120 - 0.59 - (167,530 - - (2.30 - Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) - 78,227 - 1.02 - 71,386 - 0.94 - 59,523 - 0.79

Three Months Ended January 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 January 3, 2025 Shares Shares Shares Diluted shares - GAAP 76,718 76,252 72,780 Incremental shares - - 2,835 Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP) 76,718 76,252 75,615