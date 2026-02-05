Glo Tanning Sets February 7 Grand Opening in Peoria, Bringing Luxury Wellness and Self-Care to the Community

PEORIA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Peoria, Arizona, on February 7, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is owned and operated by Staycie and Chris Skinner, who saw an opportunity to expand access to luxury wellness offerings in their community. Their goal is to bring more options for self-care, confidence, and relaxation to the area while building a team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Peoria is full of people who value feeling confident in their own skin, and we are excited to give the community a place that supports that every day. Glo is about showing up for yourself, whether that means a quick spray tan or a wellness session that becomes part of your routine. We are thrilled to welcome Staycie and Chris to the Glo family and to see their studio become a local destination for self-care," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning.

Location:

8345 W Thunderbird Rd, Suite 103/104

Peoria, AZ 85381

About Glo Tanning

Founded in 2010, Glo Tanning has grown into one of the fastest-expanding wellness franchises in the nation, with 105 locations open and 250 in development. The company offers UV tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services through its spa-like studios. Glo's proprietary Perfect Tan in One Day system and comprehensive franchise support have made it a leader in accessible luxury wellness.

