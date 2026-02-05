Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Drills 272 Metres of 0.50 g/t Au and 277 Metres of 0.49 g/t Au; Confirms Bulk-Tonnage Potential at Heap-Leachable Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Unconstrained Growth Potential: 3.3 km Drilled Mineralized Strike x 700 m Width x 300 m Vertical Depth and Remaining Open in All Directions
100% Drill Success Continues: 191 of 191 Drill Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced final assay results from the 2025 drill program at Chicken Mountain. Today's results delivered thick, at or near-surface intercepts that reinforce Chicken Mountain as a bulk-tonnage, heap leachable Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System ("RIRGS") within the Company's flagship 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in Southwest Alaska.
The 2025 drilling program has successfully advanced Chicken Mountain from an exploration target into a kilometre-scale resource growth opportunity, expanding the continuously mineralized footprint and delineating higher-grade corridors that may support potential starter-pit development scenarios.
Tectonic plans to resume drilling in early May 2026, and additional metallurgical test work is now underway, including 2-inch crush heap-leach column tests to investigate the viability of run-of-mine ("ROM") gold processing. A more detailed news release outlining the Company's 2026 plans and objectives is expected to be announced in the coming months.
CEO Commentary
"Chicken Mountain demonstrates a combination of scale, continuity and favorable metallurgy in a bulk-tonnage gold system. Unlike narrow vein deposits that rely on selective mining, this style of mineralization has the potential to support simpler, straightforward open-pit development, with broad, continuous zones that begin at surface and remain open in all directions."
What differentiates Chicken Mountain is the convergence of three key value drivers. First, scale: we've defined approximately 3.3 kilometres of mineralized strike to date, with widths approaching 700 metres, while drill testing only a fraction of the mapped intrusive complex. Second, predictability: a 100% drill success rate across 191 holes demonstrates a fertile and strong mineralizing system that can be targeted effectively. Third, metallurgy: previously reported heap-leach recoveries of up to 96%, together with ongoing work evaluating run-of-mine potential, point to a processing profile with meaningful capital and operating advantages."
"Within this large mineralized, envelope, we've identified multiple higher-grade corridors that could represent potential mining starter-pit opportunities. Beyond the intrusion itself, the hornfelsed sedimentary rocks surrounding Chicken Mountain represent an additional, untested and underexplored opportunity. At Black Creek, located 6 km away, drilling intersected 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 m with 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 m hosted in hornfels - the same prospective host rock that surrounds Chicken Mountain."
"As we move forward, our focus is clear: continued step-out drilling to define the ultimate scale of the Chicken mountain RIRGS system, advancing metallurgical work toward a potential run-of-mine flowsheet, and progressing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate. Each of these workstreams is aimed at systematically de-risking Chicken Mountain while preserving its significant growth potential."
Assay results from 16 drill holes are reported herein - 9 diamond core holes and 7 reverse circulation ("RC") holes - representing approximately 3,535 metres ("m") of drilling from the Company's 18,373 m 2025 program. Drilling targeted step-out expansion and early-stage resource delineation in the central area of the Chicken Mountain intrusion. All assay results from the Companies 2025 drill program are now reported.
Drill Highlights
CMD25-031: Entire Drill Hole Mineralized
0.70 g/t Au over 32.00 m, and
15.05 g/t Au over 1.00 m, and
1.14 g/t Au over 19.00 m, all within
0.50 g/t Au over 272.00 m
Diamond core drill hole; total hole length 303.58 m
CMD25-028:Entire Drill Hole Mineralized
1.02 g/t Au over 11.00 m, and
1.27 g/t Au over 13.00 m, and
1.16 g/t Au over 12.00 m, within
0.74 g/t Au over 61.00 m, and all within
0.49 g/t Au over 277.55 m
Ended in mineralization; total hole length 327.6 m (diamond core drill hole)
CMD25-021
2.20 g/t Au over 14.00 m, within
1.39 g/t Au over 24.00 m, all within
0.44 g/t Au over 192.48 m
Ended in mineralization with the final 5.00 m at 2.45 g/t Au; total hole length 297.48 m (diamond core drill hole)
CMD25-023
2.33 g/t Au over 10.00 m, within
1.09 g/t Au over 29.00 m, all within
0.59 g/t Au over 120.00 m
Diamond core drill holes; total hole length 306.63 m
CMD25-019
0.82 g/t Au over 52.00 m, and
1.18 g/t Au over 25.00 m, and
0.92 g/t Au over 26.00 m, and
0.92 g/t Au over 29.00 m, all within
0.58 g/t Au over 186.06 m
Diamond drill core total hole length 303.58 m
CMR25-118
5.18 g/t Au over 4.57 m, within
2.08 g/t Au over 12.19 m
Ended in in mineralization; total hole 48.77 m (RC drill)
CMD25-018
0.86 g/t Au over 23.00 m, and
0.86 g/t Au over 17.00 m, all within
0.49 g/t Au over 141.00 m
Ended in mineralization; total hole length 361.00 m (diamond drill core)
CMD25-025
0.77 g/t Au over 22.65 m, all within
0.44 g/t Au over 144.00 m
Ended in mineralization; diamond drill core total hole length 352.96 m
Chicken Mountain Video and Figures
Video: Please watch a video highlighting the 2025 drilling at Chicken Mountain: Click Here to View Video
Maps: Drill plan maps and images can be found below and by clicking here to view: Click Here to View Plan Maps and Images
2025 Drilling Successfully Transitions Chicken Mountain from Exploration Target into a Multi-kilometre Gold Resource Growth Opportunity
1. Scale & Continuity: Chicken Mountain is interpreted as a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System hosted within a receptive monzonitic intrusive complex. Drilling has defined a mineralized envelope measuring 3.3 km in strike, up to 700 m in width, and extending to 300 m vertical depth, see figure 1 and 2.
Multiple drill holes intersect ~275 m of continuous gold mineralization starting at surface and indicating a coherent body of mineralized rock, see figures 5 and 6.
While drilling to date has defined a significant envelope of mineralization, the broader Chicken Mountain system extends well beyond current drilling:
Gold-in-soil anomaly: ~4.0 km in length
Mapped intrusive (monzonitic) complex: ~4.5 km × 3.0 km
Geophysical intrusive footprint: ~6.5 km × 6.0 km
Untested Hornfels Target: The Chicken Mountain intrusion is surrounded by hundreds of metres of hornfels, a baked sedimentary rock that commonly hosts gold in intrusion-related systems. This prospective host rock remains entirely untested at Chicken Mountain but has been validated at Tectonic's Black Creek intrusion target, located 6 km from Chicken Mountain, where recent drilling intersected 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 m, including 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 m (see January 29, 2025, news release) confirming the fertility of hornfels units at Flat.
2. Unconstrained Growth Potential: Mineralization remains open in all directions and is constrained only by drilling, not geology.
3. 100% Drill Success Rate Continues: 191 of 191 Chicken Mountain holes intersected gold mineralization.
4. 61% of all drill holes (117 of 191 holes) ended in mineralization, including today's reported drill holes CMD25-021, which ended in 5.00 m of 2.45 g/t Au, and CMR25-120 which ended in 4.57 m at 1.94 g/t Au implying the ultimate depth and strike of the system have not yet been bracketed.
5. Reduced Exploration Risk: With 100% of the drill holes intersecting mineralization, the exploration risk regarding continuity is reduced. The system appears to be targetable, robust, and pervasive.
6. Higher-Grade Internal Architecture: The identification of higher-grade corridors, 6 in total now across the 3.3 kms of drilled strike, within the broader lower-grade envelope warrants drill follow up, see figure 4. These zones have the potential to represent, mining starter-pit opportunities for early capex payback.
7. Two Strategic Fences Drilled and Reported Today:
Results reported from two drill fences L1 (4 core holes) and L2 (6 RC and 4 core holes) drilled across the Chicken Mountain intrusion.
Width of mineralization envelope along both drilled sections is 700 m.
Core drilling on both sections confirms mineralization to 300 m vertical depth and remains open.
Multiple holes ended in mineralization (see Tables 1 and 2), supporting potential for down-dip and along-strike expansion.
Results Summary
A summary of the results released today for the 7 RC holes are presented by drill section in Table 1, and a summary of the 9 core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 7 RC and 9 core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results.
Chicken Mountain Video and Figures: Please watch a video highlighting the scale and potential of the Chicken Mountain: Click Here to View Video
Drill Plan Maps and Images: Click Here to View. Select images below.
Exploration Outlook 2026
Chicken Mountain/Alpha Bowl Drilling:
Expansion and targeted drilling of six identified higher-grade corridors for grade-tonnage optimization.
Systematic step-out drilling to define system limits and test depth extensions.
Infill drilling to support maiden mineral resource estimate.
Regional Target Testing:
Follow-up expansion drilling at Black Creek (4.50 g/t Au over 48.77m), Golden Apex and Jam - each representing kilometer-scale intrusive targets.
Surficial geochemical sampling across the property.
Demonstrate Flat as a potential district-scale gold camp, not a single-intrusion story.
Technical De-Risking:
Metallurgical optimization additional testing, including column testing, to evaluate crush size reduction and ROM potential.
3D geological, geochemical, and structural modeling to refine drill targeting.
Continued engagement with independent mineral resource and engineering groups to advance pre-development studies.
To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska
Figure 1: Oblique view of Chicken Mountain and Alpha Bowl, drill results assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 1
Figure 2: Plan View, new drill results assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 2
Figure 3: Long Section View Looking Northeast, drill results assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 3
Figure 4: Plan View of Chicken Mountain, highlighting the higher-grade corridors, drilling lines, drill results assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 4
Figure 5: Cross Section Looking North of Drilling Line 1, highlighting drill results and higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 5
Figure 6: Cross Section Looking North of Drilling Line 2, highlighting drill results and higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 6
Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 1*
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
CMR25-114
3.05
64.01
60.96
0.52
RC
including
13.72
59.44
45.72
0.62
TD=170.69m
with
25.91
48.77
22.86
0.92
End in Min: Yes
with
33.53
42.67
9.14
1.47
80.77
97.54
16.76
0.43
including
82.30
83.82
1.52
1.29
and including
88.39
97.54
9.14
0.48
with
96.01
97.54
1.52
1.83
102.11
170.69
68.58
0.43
including
105.16
138.68
33.53
0.51
with
105.16
108.20
3.05
0.70
and with
115.82
117.35
1.52
1.06
and with
137.16
138.68
1.52
4.20
and including
152.40
169.16
16.76
0.52
with
163.07
164.59
1.52
1.80
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.
Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 2*
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
CMR25-109
35.05
54.86
19.81
0.95
RC
including
39.62
47.24
7.62
2.17
L2
TD=82.97m
End in Min: No
CMR25-112
33.53
54.86
21.34
0.20
RC
including
33.53
35.05
1.52
0.50
L2
and including
42.67
44.20
1.52
0.79
TD=68.58m
End in Min :No
CMR25-115
0.00
16.76
16.76
0.20
RC
including
6.10
7.62
1.52
0.53
L2
and including
15.24
16.76
1.52
0.57
TD=99.06m
End in Min: No
36.58
41.15
4.57
0.35
47.24
48.77
1.52
0.62
59.44
74.68
15.24
0.31
including
70.10
71.63
1.52
2.10
CMR25-117
16.76
19.81
3.05
0.92
RC
including
16.76
18.29
1.52
1.71
L2
TD=115.82
70.10
115.82
45.72
0.33
End in Min: Yes
including
77.72
80.77
3.05
0.63
and including
105.16
112.78
7.62
0.76
with
109.73
112.78
3.05
1.44
CMR25-118
0.00
12.19
12.19
2.08
RC
including
4.57
9.14
4.57
5.18
L2
with
4.57
6.10
1.52
14.35
TD=48.77mm
End in Min: No
CMR25-120
9.14
65.53
56.39
0.45
RC
including
24.38
25.91
1.52
3.26
L2
including
30.48
65.53
35.05
0.49
TD=124.97m
with
35.05
41.15
6.10
0.63
End in Min: Yes
and with
56.39
62.48
6.10
1.11
Final 4.57m @ 1.94 g/t Au
70.10
115.82
45.72
0.50
including
70.10
108.20
38.10
0.53
with
73.15
86.87
13.72
0.77
and with
94.49
103.63
9.14
0.59
120.40
147.83
27.43
0.70
including
120.40
121.92
1.52
5.58
and including
141.73
147.83
6.10
1.08
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.
Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 1*
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
CMD25-020
7.00
8.00
1.00
1.96
DD
TD=230.73
14.00
23.00
9.00
1.95
End in Min: Yes
including
20.00
23.00
3.00
5.53
with
20.00
21.00
1.00
16.06
29.00
39.00
10.00
0.40
including
31.00
38.00
7.00
0.49
66.00
69.00
3.00
0.50
106.00
107.00
1.00
1.20
117.00
149.00
32.00
0.72
including
117.00
142.00
25.00
0.89
with
120.00
136.00
16.00
1.09
162.00
179.00
17.00
0.56
including
170.00
173.00
3.00
2.56
183.00
188.00
5.00
0.34
including
187.00
188.00
1.00
1.21
208.00
230.73
22.73
1.41
including
209.00
226.00
17.00
1.81
with
221.00
226.00
5.00
4.71
CMD25-025
28.00
35.00
7.00
0.36
DD
including
32.00
34.00
2.00
0.80
L1
TD=352.96m
78.00
90.00
12.00
1.48
End in Min: Yes
including
79.00
83.00
4.00
4.07
with
81.00
82.00
1.00
14.91
108.00
114.00
6.00
0.43
including
109.00
112.00
3.00
0.73
136.00
280.00
144.00
0.44
including
156.35
195.00
38.65
0.64
with
156.35
179.00
22.65
0.77
with
161.00
173.00
12.00
0.92
and with
188.00
195.00
7.00
0.60
and including
213.00
215.00
2.00
0.59
and including
219.00
229.00
10.00
0.62
and including
263.00
264.00
1.00
1.47
with
268.00
269.00
1.00
1.33
285.00
339.00
54.00
0.25
including
325.00
332.00
7.00
0.55
337.00
338.00
1.00
1.40
343.00
351.00
8.00
0.37
including
348.00
349.00
1.00
1.46
CMD25-28
0.45
278.00
277.55
0.49
DD
and including
5.00
8.00
3.00
0.61
L1
and including
15.00
19.00
4.00
0.79
TD=327.96
with
52.00
70.00
18.00
0.83
End in Min: Yes
or with
52.00
63.00
11.00
1.02
and with
76.00
78.00
2.00
1.63
and including
86.00
99.00
13.00
0.67
with
88.00
92.00
4.00
1.09
and with
96.00
98.00
2.00
0.96
and including
108.00
124.00
16.00
0.69
with
109.00
115.00
6.00
1.31
and including
128.00
131.00
3.00
0.77
with
130.00
131.00
1.00
1.84
and including
139.00
152.00
13.00
1.27
with
141.00
152.00
11.00
1.44
and including
171.00
179.00
8.00
0.52
and including
191.00
193.00
2.00
0.63
and including
201.00
205.00
4.00
0.57
with
203.00
205.00
2.00
0.74
and including
216.00
277.00
61.00
0.74
with
221.00
233.00
12.00
1.16
with
221.00
224.00
3.00
2.49
and with
238.00
242.00
4.00
0.88
and with
248.00
257.00
9.00
0.98
with
250.00
255.00
5.00
1.33
and with
262.00
277.00
15.00
0.73
with
264.00
268.00
4.00
0.92
and with
274.00
277.00
3.00
1.35
CMD25-030
2.00
33.00
31.00
0.25
DD
including
14.00
18.29
4.29
0.50
L1
TD=309.98
45.00
67.00
22.00
0.33
End in Min: No
including
52.00
59.00
7.00
0.70
79.00
90.00
11.00
0.32
including
79.00
80.00
1.00
1.06
and including
88.00
89.00
1.00
1.67
including
102.00
115.00
13.00
0.34
with
106.00
110.00
4.00
0.50
180.00
247.00
67.00
0.28
including
213.00
239.00
26.00
0.46
with
215.00
233.00
18.00
0.52
278.00
294.00
16.00
0.36
including
278.00
280.00
2.00
1.21
and including
288.00
289.00
1.00
1.49
CMD25-031
3.00
275.00
272.00
0.50
DD
including
52.00
84.00
32.00
0.70
L1
and including
89.00
95.00
6.00
0.96
TD=303.58
and including
99.00
109.00
10.00
0.64
End in Min: No
and including
124.00
130.00
6.00
3.20
with
124.00
125.00
1.00
15.05
and including
141.00
146.00
5.00
0.59
and including
163.00
171.00
8.00
0.79
and including
190.00
209.00
19.00
1.14
and including
215.00
217.00
2.00
0.60
and including
222.00
225.00
3.00
0.70
and including
233.00
238.00
5.00
0.63
and including
260.00
274.00
14.00
0.53
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.
Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 2*
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
CMD25-018
8.00
11.58
3.58
0.66
DD
L2
25.00
28.00
3.00
5.21
TD=361.00m
including
27.00
28.00
1.00
14.76
End in Min: Yes
57.00
198.00
141.00
0.49
including
66.00
95.00
29.00
0.56
with
66.00
68.00
2.00
0.65
and with
71.00
81.00
10.00
0.62
and with
86.00
96.00
10.00
0.56
and including
100.00
117.00
17.00
0.86
with
100.00
105.00
5.00
1.15
and with
112.00
117.00
5.00
1.40
and including
126.00
149.00
23.00
0.86
with
127.00
138.00
11.00
1.15
and with
141.00
146.00
5.00
1.01
and including
155.00
158.00
3.00
0.78
207.00
225.00
18.00
0.64
including
217.00
223.00
6.00
1.36
with
221.00
223.00
2.00
3.56
229.00
239.00
10.00
0.36
including
229.00
233.00
4.00
0.75
245.00
286.00
41.00
0.50
including
260.00
265.00
5.00
0.99
and including
269.00
274.00
5.00
1.63
and including
280.00
286.00
6.00
0.61
294.00
320.00
26.00
0.34
including
294.00
302.00
8.00
0.60
with
298.00
302.00
4.00
0.95
and including
307.00
308.00
1.00
1.39
CMD25-019
0.00
15.00
15.00
0.30
DD
including
14.00
15.00
1.00
1.45
L2
TD=334.06m
20.00
82.00
62.00
0.49
End in Min: Yes
including
20.00
21.00
1.00
2.01
and including
30.00
35.00
5.00
1.29
with
30.00
32.00
2.00
2.48
and including
47.00
51.00
4.00
0.57
and including
65.00
82.00
17.00
0.73
104.00
120.00
16.00
0.48
including
107.00
110.00
3.00
1.86
with
108.00
109.00
1.00
4.67
134.00
142.00
8.00
0.78
including
135.00
136.00
1.00
5.20
148.00
334.06
186.06
0.58
including
155.00
207.00
52.00
0.82
with
171.00
178.00
7.00
0.75
and with
182.00
207.00
25.00
1.18
with
187.00
204.00
17.00
1.48
and including
246.00
272.00
26.00
0.92
with
248.00
263.00
15.00
1.23
and including
285.00
314.00
29.00
0.92
with
285.00
287.00
2.00
1.44
and with
293.00
303.00
10.00
1.09
and with
308.00
314.00
6.00
1.68
CMD25-021
0.00
101.00
101.00
0.33
DD
and including
12.00
17.00
5.00
0.61
L2
with
14.00
17.00
3.00
0.78
TD=297.48
and including
21.34
24.00
2.66
0.88
End in Min: Yes
and including
48.16
49.00
0.84
1.28
*Final 5m@2.45 g/t Au
and including
78.00
86.00
8.00
1.03
with
78.00
81.00
3.00
0.97
with
85.00
86.00
1.00
4.45
and including
96.00
98.00
2.00
0.56
105.00
297.48
192.48
0.44
including
108.00
114.00
6.00
0.54
with
111.00
114.00
3.00
0.82
and including
160.00
173.00
13.00
0.51
with
162.00
166.00
4.00
0.80
with
171.00
173.00
2.00
0.63
and including
191.00
205.00
14.00
0.55
with
197.00
201.00
4.00
1.08
and including
209.00
214.00
5.00
0.51
and including
219.00
225.00
6.00
0.59
and including
249.00
254.00
5.00
0.56
and including
273.00
297.00
24.00
1.39
with
283.00
297.00
14.00
2.20
with
283.00
284.00
1.00
16.04
CMD25-023
0.00
120.00
120.00
0.59
DD
including
0.00
5.00
5.00
0.74
L2
and including
11.00
37.00
26.00
0.79
TD=306.63m
with
11.00
13.00
2.00
3.91
End in Min :No
and including
41.00
43.00
2.00
0.63
and including
74.00
103.00
29.00
1.09
with
85.00
95.00
10.00
2.33
and including
109.00
111.00
2.00
1.69
126.00
200.00
74.00
0.22
including
126.00
129.00
3.00
1.02
and including
150.00
153.00
3.00
0.45
and including
180.00
187.00
7.00
0.39
204.00
277.00
73.00
0.18
including
223.00
225.00
2.00
0.58
253.00
255.00
2.00
0.56
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.
Table 3. Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain
Hole No.
Type
Azimuth (o)
Dip (o)
Length (m)
UTM E
UTM N
Prospect
Purpose
CMD25-018
DDH
120
-55
364.85
552492
6917176
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-019
DDH
120
-55
334.06
552555
6917137
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-020
DDH
120
-55
230.73
552317
6917622
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-021
DDH
120
-55
297.48
552634
6917110
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-023
DDH
120
-55
306.63
552690
6917071
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-025
DDH
120
-55
352.96
552527
6917385
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-028
DDH
120
-55
327.97
552594
6917345
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-030
DDH
120
-55
309.98
552658
6917312
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-031
DDH
120
-55
303.58
552722
6917274
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-109
RC
120
-55
82.30
552256
6917368
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-112
RC
120
-55
68.60
552307
6917342
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-114
RC
120
-75
169.20
552661
6917366
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-115
RC
120
-55
99.10
552335
6917325
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-117
RC
125
-55
115.82
552380
6917298
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-118
RC
125
-75
48.80
552379
6917299
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-120
RC
125
-55
147.82
552435
6917268
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
Qualified Person??
Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.?
The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA's Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA's Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). ?Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.?
QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits??
Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.??
On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,?
Tony Reda?
President and Chief Executive Officer?
For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??
Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.
This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data
In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.
Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?
