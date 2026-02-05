Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Drills 272 Metres of 0.50 g/t Au and 277 Metres of 0.49 g/t Au; Confirms Bulk-Tonnage Potential at Heap-Leachable Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Unconstrained Growth Potential: 3.3 km Drilled Mineralized Strike x 700 m Width x 300 m Vertical Depth and Remaining Open in All Directions

100% Drill Success Continues: 191 of 191 Drill Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced final assay results from the 2025 drill program at Chicken Mountain. Today's results delivered thick, at or near-surface intercepts that reinforce Chicken Mountain as a bulk-tonnage, heap leachable Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System ("RIRGS") within the Company's flagship 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in Southwest Alaska.

The 2025 drilling program has successfully advanced Chicken Mountain from an exploration target into a kilometre-scale resource growth opportunity, expanding the continuously mineralized footprint and delineating higher-grade corridors that may support potential starter-pit development scenarios.

Tectonic plans to resume drilling in early May 2026, and additional metallurgical test work is now underway, including 2-inch crush heap-leach column tests to investigate the viability of run-of-mine ("ROM") gold processing. A more detailed news release outlining the Company's 2026 plans and objectives is expected to be announced in the coming months.

CEO Commentary

"Chicken Mountain demonstrates a combination of scale, continuity and favorable metallurgy in a bulk-tonnage gold system. Unlike narrow vein deposits that rely on selective mining, this style of mineralization has the potential to support simpler, straightforward open-pit development, with broad, continuous zones that begin at surface and remain open in all directions."

What differentiates Chicken Mountain is the convergence of three key value drivers. First, scale: we've defined approximately 3.3 kilometres of mineralized strike to date, with widths approaching 700 metres, while drill testing only a fraction of the mapped intrusive complex. Second, predictability: a 100% drill success rate across 191 holes demonstrates a fertile and strong mineralizing system that can be targeted effectively. Third, metallurgy: previously reported heap-leach recoveries of up to 96%, together with ongoing work evaluating run-of-mine potential, point to a processing profile with meaningful capital and operating advantages."

"Within this large mineralized, envelope, we've identified multiple higher-grade corridors that could represent potential mining starter-pit opportunities. Beyond the intrusion itself, the hornfelsed sedimentary rocks surrounding Chicken Mountain represent an additional, untested and underexplored opportunity. At Black Creek, located 6 km away, drilling intersected 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 m with 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 m hosted in hornfels - the same prospective host rock that surrounds Chicken Mountain."

"As we move forward, our focus is clear: continued step-out drilling to define the ultimate scale of the Chicken mountain RIRGS system, advancing metallurgical work toward a potential run-of-mine flowsheet, and progressing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate. Each of these workstreams is aimed at systematically de-risking Chicken Mountain while preserving its significant growth potential."

Assay results from 16 drill holes are reported herein - 9 diamond core holes and 7 reverse circulation ("RC") holes - representing approximately 3,535 metres ("m") of drilling from the Company's 18,373 m 2025 program. Drilling targeted step-out expansion and early-stage resource delineation in the central area of the Chicken Mountain intrusion. All assay results from the Companies 2025 drill program are now reported.

Drill Highlights

CMD25-031: Entire Drill Hole Mineralized

0.70 g/t Au over 32.00 m, and 15.05 g/t Au over 1.00 m, and 1.14 g/t Au over 19.00 m, all within 0.50 g/t Au over 272.00 m Diamond core drill hole; total hole length 303.58 m

CMD25-028:Entire Drill Hole Mineralized

1.02 g/t Au over 11.00 m, and 1.27 g/t Au over 13.00 m, and 1.16 g/t Au over 12.00 m, within 0.74 g/t Au over 61.00 m, and all within 0.49 g/t Au over 277.55 m Ended in mineralization; total hole length 327.6 m (diamond core drill hole)

CMD25-021

2.20 g/t Au over 14.00 m, within 1.39 g/t Au over 24.00 m, all within 0.44 g/t Au over 192.48 m Ended in mineralization with the final 5.00 m at 2.45 g/t Au; total hole length 297.48 m (diamond core drill hole)

CMD25-023

2.33 g/t Au over 10.00 m, within 1.09 g/t Au over 29.00 m, all within 0.59 g/t Au over 120.00 m Diamond core drill holes; total hole length 306.63 m

CMD25-019

0.82 g/t Au over 52.00 m, and 1.18 g/t Au over 25.00 m, and 0.92 g/t Au over 26.00 m, and 0.92 g/t Au over 29.00 m, all within 0.58 g/t Au over 186.06 m Diamond drill core total hole length 303.58 m

CMR25-118

5.18 g/t Au over 4.57 m, within 2.08 g/t Au over 12.19 m Ended in in mineralization; total hole 48.77 m (RC drill)

CMD25-018

0.86 g/t Au over 23.00 m, and 0.86 g/t Au over 17.00 m, all within 0.49 g/t Au over 141.00 m Ended in mineralization; total hole length 361.00 m (diamond drill core)

CMD25-025

0.77 g/t Au over 22.65 m, all within 0.44 g/t Au over 144.00 m Ended in mineralization; diamond drill core total hole length 352.96 m

Chicken Mountain Video and Figures

2025 Drilling Successfully Transitions Chicken Mountain from Exploration Target into a Multi-kilometre Gold Resource Growth Opportunity

1. Scale & Continuity: Chicken Mountain is interpreted as a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System hosted within a receptive monzonitic intrusive complex. Drilling has defined a mineralized envelope measuring 3.3 km in strike, up to 700 m in width, and extending to 300 m vertical depth, see figure 1 and 2.

Multiple drill holes intersect ~275 m of continuous gold mineralization starting at surface and indicating a coherent body of mineralized rock, see figures 5 and 6.

While drilling to date has defined a significant envelope of mineralization, the broader Chicken Mountain system extends well beyond current drilling:

Gold-in-soil anomaly: ~4.0 km in length

Mapped intrusive (monzonitic) complex: ~4.5 km × 3.0 km

Geophysical intrusive footprint: ~6.5 km × 6.0 km

Untested Hornfels Target: The Chicken Mountain intrusion is surrounded by hundreds of metres of hornfels, a baked sedimentary rock that commonly hosts gold in intrusion-related systems. This prospective host rock remains entirely untested at Chicken Mountain but has been validated at Tectonic's Black Creek intrusion target, located 6 km from Chicken Mountain, where recent drilling intersected 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 m, including 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 m (see January 29, 2025, news release) confirming the fertility of hornfels units at Flat.

2. Unconstrained Growth Potential: Mineralization remains open in all directions and is constrained only by drilling, not geology. 3. 100% Drill Success Rate Continues: 191 of 191 Chicken Mountain holes intersected gold mineralization. 4. 61% of all drill holes (117 of 191 holes) ended in mineralization, including today's reported drill holes CMD25-021, which ended in 5.00 m of 2.45 g/t Au, and CMR25-120 which ended in 4.57 m at 1.94 g/t Au implying the ultimate depth and strike of the system have not yet been bracketed. 5. Reduced Exploration Risk: With 100% of the drill holes intersecting mineralization, the exploration risk regarding continuity is reduced. The system appears to be targetable, robust, and pervasive.

6. Higher-Grade Internal Architecture: The identification of higher-grade corridors, 6 in total now across the 3.3 kms of drilled strike, within the broader lower-grade envelope warrants drill follow up, see figure 4. These zones have the potential to represent, mining starter-pit opportunities for early capex payback.

7. Two Strategic Fences Drilled and Reported Today:

Results reported from two drill fences L1 (4 core holes) and L2 (6 RC and 4 core holes) drilled across the Chicken Mountain intrusion.

Width of mineralization envelope along both drilled sections is 700 m.

Core drilling on both sections confirms mineralization to 300 m vertical depth and remains open.

Multiple holes ended in mineralization (see Tables 1 and 2), supporting potential for down-dip and along-strike expansion.

Results Summary

A summary of the results released today for the 7 RC holes are presented by drill section in Table 1, and a summary of the 9 core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 7 RC and 9 core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results.

Exploration Outlook 2026

Chicken Mountain/Alpha Bowl Drilling:

Expansion and targeted drilling of six identified higher-grade corridors for grade-tonnage optimization.

Systematic step-out drilling to define system limits and test depth extensions.

Infill drilling to support maiden mineral resource estimate.

Regional Target Testing:

Follow-up expansion drilling at Black Creek (4.50 g/t Au over 48.77m), Golden Apex and Jam - each representing kilometer-scale intrusive targets.

Surficial geochemical sampling across the property.

Demonstrate Flat as a potential district-scale gold camp, not a single-intrusion story.

Technical De-Risking:

Metallurgical optimization additional testing, including column testing, to evaluate crush size reduction and ROM potential.

3D geological, geochemical, and structural modeling to refine drill targeting.

Continued engagement with independent mineral resource and engineering groups to advance pre-development studies.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 1*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMR25-114 3.05 64.01 60.96 0.52 RC including 13.72 59.44 45.72 0.62 TD=170.69m with 25.91 48.77 22.86 0.92 End in Min: Yes with 33.53 42.67 9.14 1.47 80.77 97.54 16.76 0.43 including 82.30 83.82 1.52 1.29 and including 88.39 97.54 9.14 0.48 with 96.01 97.54 1.52 1.83 102.11 170.69 68.58 0.43 including 105.16 138.68 33.53 0.51 with 105.16 108.20 3.05 0.70 and with 115.82 117.35 1.52 1.06 and with 137.16 138.68 1.52 4.20 and including 152.40 169.16 16.76 0.52 with 163.07 164.59 1.52 1.80

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 2*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-109 35.05 54.86 19.81 0.95 RC including 39.62 47.24 7.62 2.17 L2 TD=82.97m End in Min: No CMR25-112 33.53 54.86 21.34 0.20 RC including 33.53 35.05 1.52 0.50 L2 and including 42.67 44.20 1.52 0.79 TD=68.58m End in Min :No CMR25-115 0.00 16.76 16.76 0.20 RC including 6.10 7.62 1.52 0.53 L2 and including 15.24 16.76 1.52 0.57 TD=99.06m End in Min: No 36.58 41.15 4.57 0.35 47.24 48.77 1.52 0.62 59.44 74.68 15.24 0.31 including 70.10 71.63 1.52 2.10 CMR25-117 16.76 19.81 3.05 0.92 RC including 16.76 18.29 1.52 1.71 L2 TD=115.82 70.10 115.82 45.72 0.33 End in Min: Yes including 77.72 80.77 3.05 0.63 and including 105.16 112.78 7.62 0.76 with 109.73 112.78 3.05 1.44 CMR25-118 0.00 12.19 12.19 2.08 RC including 4.57 9.14 4.57 5.18 L2 with 4.57 6.10 1.52 14.35 TD=48.77mm End in Min: No CMR25-120 9.14 65.53 56.39 0.45 RC including 24.38 25.91 1.52 3.26 L2 including 30.48 65.53 35.05 0.49 TD=124.97m with 35.05 41.15 6.10 0.63 End in Min: Yes and with 56.39 62.48 6.10 1.11 Final 4.57m @ 1.94 g/t Au 70.10 115.82 45.72 0.50 including 70.10 108.20 38.10 0.53 with 73.15 86.87 13.72 0.77 and with 94.49 103.63 9.14 0.59 120.40 147.83 27.43 0.70 including 120.40 121.92 1.52 5.58 and including 141.73 147.83 6.10 1.08

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 1*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMD25-020 7.00 8.00 1.00 1.96 DD TD=230.73 14.00 23.00 9.00 1.95 End in Min: Yes including 20.00 23.00 3.00 5.53 with 20.00 21.00 1.00 16.06 29.00 39.00 10.00 0.40 including 31.00 38.00 7.00 0.49 66.00 69.00 3.00 0.50 106.00 107.00 1.00 1.20 117.00 149.00 32.00 0.72 including 117.00 142.00 25.00 0.89 with 120.00 136.00 16.00 1.09 162.00 179.00 17.00 0.56 including 170.00 173.00 3.00 2.56 183.00 188.00 5.00 0.34 including 187.00 188.00 1.00 1.21 208.00 230.73 22.73 1.41 including 209.00 226.00 17.00 1.81 with 221.00 226.00 5.00 4.71 CMD25-025 28.00 35.00 7.00 0.36 DD including 32.00 34.00 2.00 0.80 L1 TD=352.96m 78.00 90.00 12.00 1.48 End in Min: Yes including 79.00 83.00 4.00 4.07 with 81.00 82.00 1.00 14.91 108.00 114.00 6.00 0.43 including 109.00 112.00 3.00 0.73 136.00 280.00 144.00 0.44 including 156.35 195.00 38.65 0.64 with 156.35 179.00 22.65 0.77 with 161.00 173.00 12.00 0.92 and with 188.00 195.00 7.00 0.60 and including 213.00 215.00 2.00 0.59 and including 219.00 229.00 10.00 0.62 and including 263.00 264.00 1.00 1.47 with 268.00 269.00 1.00 1.33 285.00 339.00 54.00 0.25 including 325.00 332.00 7.00 0.55 337.00 338.00 1.00 1.40 343.00 351.00 8.00 0.37 including 348.00 349.00 1.00 1.46 CMD25-28 0.45 278.00 277.55 0.49 DD and including 5.00 8.00 3.00 0.61 L1 and including 15.00 19.00 4.00 0.79 TD=327.96 with 52.00 70.00 18.00 0.83 End in Min: Yes or with 52.00 63.00 11.00 1.02 and with 76.00 78.00 2.00 1.63 and including 86.00 99.00 13.00 0.67 with 88.00 92.00 4.00 1.09 and with 96.00 98.00 2.00 0.96 and including 108.00 124.00 16.00 0.69 with 109.00 115.00 6.00 1.31 and including 128.00 131.00 3.00 0.77 with 130.00 131.00 1.00 1.84 and including 139.00 152.00 13.00 1.27 with 141.00 152.00 11.00 1.44 and including 171.00 179.00 8.00 0.52 and including 191.00 193.00 2.00 0.63 and including 201.00 205.00 4.00 0.57 with 203.00 205.00 2.00 0.74 and including 216.00 277.00 61.00 0.74 with 221.00 233.00 12.00 1.16 with 221.00 224.00 3.00 2.49 and with 238.00 242.00 4.00 0.88 and with 248.00 257.00 9.00 0.98 with 250.00 255.00 5.00 1.33 and with 262.00 277.00 15.00 0.73 with 264.00 268.00 4.00 0.92 and with 274.00 277.00 3.00 1.35 CMD25-030 2.00 33.00 31.00 0.25 DD including 14.00 18.29 4.29 0.50 L1 TD=309.98 45.00 67.00 22.00 0.33 End in Min: No including 52.00 59.00 7.00 0.70 79.00 90.00 11.00 0.32 including 79.00 80.00 1.00 1.06 and including 88.00 89.00 1.00 1.67 including 102.00 115.00 13.00 0.34 with 106.00 110.00 4.00 0.50 180.00 247.00 67.00 0.28 including 213.00 239.00 26.00 0.46 with 215.00 233.00 18.00 0.52 278.00 294.00 16.00 0.36 including 278.00 280.00 2.00 1.21 and including 288.00 289.00 1.00 1.49 CMD25-031 3.00 275.00 272.00 0.50 DD including 52.00 84.00 32.00 0.70 L1 and including 89.00 95.00 6.00 0.96 TD=303.58 and including 99.00 109.00 10.00 0.64 End in Min: No and including 124.00 130.00 6.00 3.20 with 124.00 125.00 1.00 15.05 and including 141.00 146.00 5.00 0.59 and including 163.00 171.00 8.00 0.79 and including 190.00 209.00 19.00 1.14 and including 215.00 217.00 2.00 0.60 and including 222.00 225.00 3.00 0.70 and including 233.00 238.00 5.00 0.63 and including 260.00 274.00 14.00 0.53

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.

Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 2*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMD25-018 8.00 11.58 3.58 0.66 DD L2 25.00 28.00 3.00 5.21 TD=361.00m including 27.00 28.00 1.00 14.76 End in Min: Yes 57.00 198.00 141.00 0.49 including 66.00 95.00 29.00 0.56 with 66.00 68.00 2.00 0.65 and with 71.00 81.00 10.00 0.62 and with 86.00 96.00 10.00 0.56 and including 100.00 117.00 17.00 0.86 with 100.00 105.00 5.00 1.15 and with 112.00 117.00 5.00 1.40 and including 126.00 149.00 23.00 0.86 with 127.00 138.00 11.00 1.15 and with 141.00 146.00 5.00 1.01 and including 155.00 158.00 3.00 0.78 207.00 225.00 18.00 0.64 including 217.00 223.00 6.00 1.36 with 221.00 223.00 2.00 3.56 229.00 239.00 10.00 0.36 including 229.00 233.00 4.00 0.75 245.00 286.00 41.00 0.50 including 260.00 265.00 5.00 0.99 and including 269.00 274.00 5.00 1.63 and including 280.00 286.00 6.00 0.61 294.00 320.00 26.00 0.34 including 294.00 302.00 8.00 0.60 with 298.00 302.00 4.00 0.95 and including 307.00 308.00 1.00 1.39 CMD25-019 0.00 15.00 15.00 0.30 DD including 14.00 15.00 1.00 1.45 L2 TD=334.06m 20.00 82.00 62.00 0.49 End in Min: Yes including 20.00 21.00 1.00 2.01 and including 30.00 35.00 5.00 1.29 with 30.00 32.00 2.00 2.48 and including 47.00 51.00 4.00 0.57 and including 65.00 82.00 17.00 0.73 104.00 120.00 16.00 0.48 including 107.00 110.00 3.00 1.86 with 108.00 109.00 1.00 4.67 134.00 142.00 8.00 0.78 including 135.00 136.00 1.00 5.20 148.00 334.06 186.06 0.58 including 155.00 207.00 52.00 0.82 with 171.00 178.00 7.00 0.75 and with 182.00 207.00 25.00 1.18 with 187.00 204.00 17.00 1.48 and including 246.00 272.00 26.00 0.92 with 248.00 263.00 15.00 1.23 and including 285.00 314.00 29.00 0.92 with 285.00 287.00 2.00 1.44 and with 293.00 303.00 10.00 1.09 and with 308.00 314.00 6.00 1.68 CMD25-021 0.00 101.00 101.00 0.33 DD and including 12.00 17.00 5.00 0.61 L2 with 14.00 17.00 3.00 0.78 TD=297.48 and including 21.34 24.00 2.66 0.88 End in Min: Yes and including 48.16 49.00 0.84 1.28 *Final 5m@2.45 g/t Au and including 78.00 86.00 8.00 1.03 with 78.00 81.00 3.00 0.97 with 85.00 86.00 1.00 4.45 and including 96.00 98.00 2.00 0.56 105.00 297.48 192.48 0.44 including 108.00 114.00 6.00 0.54 with 111.00 114.00 3.00 0.82 and including 160.00 173.00 13.00 0.51 with 162.00 166.00 4.00 0.80 with 171.00 173.00 2.00 0.63 and including 191.00 205.00 14.00 0.55 with 197.00 201.00 4.00 1.08 and including 209.00 214.00 5.00 0.51 and including 219.00 225.00 6.00 0.59 and including 249.00 254.00 5.00 0.56 and including 273.00 297.00 24.00 1.39 with 283.00 297.00 14.00 2.20 with 283.00 284.00 1.00 16.04 CMD25-023 0.00 120.00 120.00 0.59 DD including 0.00 5.00 5.00 0.74 L2 and including 11.00 37.00 26.00 0.79 TD=306.63m with 11.00 13.00 2.00 3.91 End in Min :No and including 41.00 43.00 2.00 0.63 and including 74.00 103.00 29.00 1.09 with 85.00 95.00 10.00 2.33 and including 109.00 111.00 2.00 1.69 126.00 200.00 74.00 0.22 including 126.00 129.00 3.00 1.02 and including 150.00 153.00 3.00 0.45 and including 180.00 187.00 7.00 0.39 204.00 277.00 73.00 0.18 including 223.00 225.00 2.00 0.58 253.00 255.00 2.00 0.56

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.

Table 3. Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain

Hole No. Type Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect Purpose CMD25-018 DDH 120 -55 364.85 552492 6917176 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-019 DDH 120 -55 334.06 552555 6917137 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-020 DDH 120 -55 230.73 552317 6917622 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-021 DDH 120 -55 297.48 552634 6917110 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-023 DDH 120 -55 306.63 552690 6917071 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-025 DDH 120 -55 352.96 552527 6917385 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-028 DDH 120 -55 327.97 552594 6917345 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-030 DDH 120 -55 309.98 552658 6917312 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-031 DDH 120 -55 303.58 552722 6917274 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-109 RC 120 -55 82.30 552256 6917368 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-112 RC 120 -55 68.60 552307 6917342 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-114 RC 120 -75 169.20 552661 6917366 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-115 RC 120 -55 99.10 552335 6917325 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-117 RC 125 -55 115.82 552380 6917298 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-118 RC 125 -75 48.80 552379 6917299 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-120 RC 125 -55 147.82 552435 6917268 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation

Qualified Person??

Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.?

The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA's Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA's Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). ?Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.?

QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits??

Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.??

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,?

Tony Reda?

President and Chief Executive Officer?

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

