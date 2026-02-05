Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Godent is an end-to-end digital dental laboratory service provider delivering fully integrated workflows from scanning to production and delivery. The company combines its software and communication infrastructure developed specifically for clinic-lab operations with a cost-effective centralized manufacturing hub in Turkey and an international logistics setup that enables competitive turnaround times for European markets.

Building on this infrastructure, Godent has now officially started offering its zero-investment digital transformation model to Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) across Europe that have not yet fully transitioned to digital workflows. Under this model, intraoral scanners and the required software infrastructure are provided to DSOs free of charge, and Godent assumes full responsibility for managing their transition to digital dental laboratory operations as an end-to-end digital dental lab solution partner.

Godent Announces Strategic Partnership with First European DSO

Godent has completed its first strategic DSO agreement in Europe, marking the operational launch of its zero-investment digital dental laboratory model in the region. Under this agreement, Godent has begun deploying its scanner-as-a-service approach, installing intraoral scanners at clinic locations and integrating clinical teams into its software, communication, and operational workflows.

Scaling to 10+ DSO Groups and Expansion to Private Clinics by 2026

Godent's European expansion strategy prioritizes partnerships with 10+ DSO groups by 2026. Following this institutional rollout, the company will launch its digital model for private dental clinics across Europe, extending the same zero-investment benefits to independent practices as its regional operations continue to scale.

About Godent

Godent is an end-to-end digital dental laboratory service provider that enables the digital transformation of dental clinics and DSOs through its scanner-as-a-service model. By integrating its lab portal and communication infrastructure with a cost-effective centralized manufacturing hub in Turkey, Godent eliminates investment barriers while delivering standardized, high-quality digital dental laboratory services with competitive turnaround times across Europe.

To learn more or join the program, contact Godent Digital Dental Lab: www.godent.com

