Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - SiteGround, a global leader in web hosting for over 20 years, announced the launch of Coderick AI, a vibe coding tool that transforms simple natural language prompts into production-ready websites and web applications with built-in premium hosting and security.

Designed as a true all-in-one vibe coding solution, Coderick AI creates a seamless path from idea to live web application. By integrating SiteGround's world-class infrastructure into the building process, it allows users to build, launch, and host their projects from a single AI platform.

The development process begins with a simple chat. Users describe their project in plain language, and Coderick AI leverages the latest large language models to generate the best possible result. Every website or web application created is immediately production-ready, equipped with essential features like version control, user authentication and automatic deployment.







SiteGround launches Coderick AI, a chat-based AI tool for building websites and web apps | Source: SiteGround

Security is another core component: every Coderick AI project runs on SiteGround's enterprise-grade hosting and security stack, including advanced protections trusted by millions of existing websites. This approach allows for a wide range of use cases, from business websites, portfolios, and landing pages to more complex web apps like internal tools, CRMs, and client dashboards built entirely through vibe coding prompts.

"Coderick AI is our next step in making it easier to bring ideas online," said Nikolay Todorov, CEO of SiteGround. "We're bringing vibe coding to SiteGround, so anyone can describe the website or web app they need in plain language and publish a live project on our infrastructure, which is built for performance and security. No coding skills are required - just an idea and a platform designed to take it live to the world."

About SiteGround

For more than 20 years, SiteGround has been a global leader in providing high-quality web hosting services. Trusted by millions of businesses worldwide, SiteGround is renowned for its commitment to innovative technology, reliable infrastructure, and exceptional customer support. Today, SiteGround has evolved into an all-in-one platform for online success, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help entrepreneurs and businesses thrive in the digital world.

