The multi-project cluster includes the world's largest single-site electrochemical energy storage facility: the 4?GWh Envision Jingyi Chagan Hada Energy Storage Power Station.From ESS News In the final days of December 2025, the world's largest single-site electrochemical energy storage power station - the 4?GWh Envision Jingyi Chagan Hada Energy Storage Power Station - was successfully connected to the grid. This milestone marked the completion and grid connection of Envision's 12.8?GWh energy storage cluster in Inner Mongolia. In addition to the flagship site, the other projects are located ...

