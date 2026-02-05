Multiverza.ai today announced the general availability of Multiverza Brains, a new enterprise AI product that enables organisations to ingest, govern, and query data with permissions enforced at the point of ingestion. The launch introduces a new enterprise AI standard: Permission-Based Retrieval Augmented Generation (PRAG)

Multiverza Brains are designed to address one of the most significant barriers to enterprise AI adoption-internal data exposure. Traditional RAG systems often flatten organisational hierarchies, creating the risk that sensitive executive, legal, or policy data becomes accessible to unauthorised users. Multiverza Brains embed existing access controls directly into the AI reasoning layer, ensuring governance and compliance are preserved by design.

"What we are announcing is a fundamental shift in how AI interacts with enterprise data," said Amit Jain, Global CEO Founder of Multiverza. "Multiverza Brains allow organisations to ingest data exactly as it exists today-permissions, hierarchies, and controls intact-so AI can operate across highly sensitive datasets without creating governance risk. This is a capability our consultancy partners and enterprise clients have been long seeking, and we are proud to now deliver it globally across the Americas, EMEA, the Middle East, and APAC through accredited partners."

The platform is built on Multiverza's proprietary PRAG architecture, led by Arushi Jain, Director of Multiverza AI Labs.

"At the core of Multiverza Brains is the principle that access control must be enforced before intelligence is applied," said Arushi Jain. "Permissions are mathematically embedded into the retrieval process itself. If a user cannot see a document, the model cannot retrieve it, reason over it, or infer from it. This creates multiple permission-aware cognitive realities within a single AI system."

She added that Multiverza's internal Amoeba logic enables the same AI system to be queried simultaneously by users at different levels of seniority, while guaranteeing that each operates within a completely separate authorised data universe making the platform safe for governments, parliaments, and highly regulated enterprises.

Megha Jain, CEO of Get Swarms Limited, Multiverza's UK country partner, highlighted live public-sector deployments:

"We are implementing Multiverza Brains for an EU Programme body and for one of the UK parliaments, where teams need to search datasets dating back decades. Permission-aware AI transforms decades of locked-away information into a secure, searchable asset without compromising institutional confidentiality."

Multiverza Brains are available immediately for global deployment, supported by strategic integration partners across government, finance, regulated industries, and large multinational enterprises.

