FusionLayer, a global leader in network intelligence and automation, today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, where it will highlight breakthrough advancements in network performance optimization and distributed infrastructure automation.

At the event, FusionLayer will demonstrate PRIMEA, its advanced RAN analytics and optimization platform, now integrated into the FusionLayer Intelligent Network portfolio. PRIMEA helps operators extract significantly more value from existing radio access network assets, delivering up to 20 percent improvements in capacity and performance without additional hardware investment, while enabling up to 30 percent optimization of future RAN investment planning through predictive analytics and scenario-based investment modelling.

"Telecom networks are at a critical inflection point," said Juha Holkkola, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of FusionLayer Group. "Operators must balance service quality, investment discipline, and rising demand for AI-enabled services. At MWC 2026, we will showcase how PRIMEA and our broader Intelligent Network solutions empower operators to make smarter decisions, improve performance, and optimize investment outcomes across 5G and emerging 6G architectures."

In addition to RAN optimization, FusionLayer will spotlight Xverse, its AI-driven edge-to-cloud orchestration platform. Designed for distributed environments such as AI factories, edge clouds, and sovereign cloud contexts, Xverse automates onboarding, provisioning, and lifecycle management of distributed infrastructure. The platform reduces deployment time from weeks to minutes while providing secure and scalable operations across multiple environments.

FusionLayer's Intelligent Network portfolio combines performance intelligence, IP automation, and expert engineering to help operators modernize their networks, increase efficiency, and prepare for AI-native workloads. Together, these capabilities enable customers to improve network performance, control costs, and accelerate service innovation.

Visitors are invited to meet the FusionLayer team at Mobile World Congress 2026 at Booth H5J45 for live demonstrations and expert briefings on PRIMEA, Xverse, and the complete Intelligent Network portfolio.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer helps operators and enterprises build intelligent, automated, and scalable network infrastructures. Its solutions unify advanced analytics, automation, and secure orchestration to help customers optimize performance, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate innovation across mobile, edge, and cloud environments.

