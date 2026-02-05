New division will enhance service delivery and technology-enabled experiences across firm's experiential real estate portfolio

Cain, the global real estate investment manager, has today announced the establishment of a dedicated Customer Experience (CX) division, focused on enhancing how end users will experience assets across its hospitality, residential, sport and entertainment, and flagship commercial developments.

The new division will be led by Ana Brant, formerly Vice President of Customer Experience Loyalty at Wynn Las Vegas, who brings deep expertise across luxury hospitality operations and service delivery. Prior to Wynn, she held roles at Dorchester Collection, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and Walt Disney World. She holds a Doctorate in business administration from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School with a specialism in luxury consumer behaviour.

The newly established division builds on Cain's long-term experiential real estate investment strategy and will bring together service design, operating standards and the implementation of new technologies to support both existing assets and future development across the firm's portfolio.

Jonathan Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of Cain, said:

"Quality and luxury are increasingly defined by execution, with the strongest assets aligning service, operations and technology from day one. Working alongside leading global hospitality brands has shaped our definition of best-in-class, and the establishment of a dedicated CX division, underpinned by Ana's operating expertise, strengthens our ability to deliver to that standard consistently across our portfolio while further differentiating Cain's investment and asset management approach."

Ana Brant, Head of Customer Experience, added:

"Having spent my career in some of the most demanding service environments, I've seen how strong operations, applied consistently and at scale, translate directly into long-term asset value. I'm pleased to be working with a firm that recognises this and is embedding customer experience as a core operating discipline, and I look forward to working with the team to create hospitality and experiential real estate assets that resonate with the people and communities they serve."

Cain manages a diverse real estate and brand portfolio across major gateway cities and leisure destinations including New York, Boston, Miami, Palm Beach, Beverly Hills, London, and Courchevel 1850, with investments alongside operators such as Aman and Delano. The firm introduced the first Raffles-branded hotel and residences to North America with Raffles Boston and is delivering One Beverly Hills, one of the largest urban mixed-use developments currently under construction in the United States. Cain also owns Delano Miami Beach and is overseeing its comprehensive restoration ahead of a planned reopening in early 2026.

About Cain

Cain is an investment-management firm that shapes the value of places, brands and businesses through strategies spanning landmark developments, residential and hospitality, supply-chain infrastructure, and sports entertainment. Established by Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Goldstein in partnership with Eldridge Industries, the firm manages approximately $14.4 billion in assets under management with investments spanning more than 20 major cities and real-estate markets worldwide as of 30 January 2026. The firm operates from offices in London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Luxembourg, supported by a broad network of global partners. For more information, please visit www.cainint.com.

