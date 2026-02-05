Accumulus Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, HITRUST i1 Certification, and ISO 27001 Certification for the Accumulus Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Technologies, a leading cloud technology provider for regulatory exchange, today announced the achievement of three major third-party security milestones for the Accumulus platform ("Platform"): SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, HITRUST i1 certification, and ISO 27001 certification. These achievements underscore Accumulus Technologies' ongoing commitment to robust information security, risk management, and data protection practices.

"Security and trust are foundational to our goals of accelerating global regulatory connectivity," said Francisco Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus Technologies. "Earning these three industry-recognized achievements reflects the strength of our controls and processes and provides our customers and partners with verified assurance of how we protect their data."

Both the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation and the ISO 27001 certification were completed by independent auditor, A-LIGN, a leading security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations. Together, these independent assessments provide customers with confidence that Accumulus Technologies has implemented and maintained effective controls to protect sensitive data over time.

The Platform's HITRUST certification demonstrates that Accumulus Technologies has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively. Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates Accumulus Technologies' commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

Together, these milestones provide customers and partners with verified assurance of the Platform's security posture, supporting stronger trust, streamlined vendor reviews, and confident adoption at scale.

ABOUT ACCUMULUS TECHNOLOGIES

Accumulus Technologies is a leading cloud technology provider reimagining how life sciences organizations and national regulatory authorities work together to accelerate the drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery through global availability. ?Spun out from nonprofit Accumulus Synergy in 2025, our secure, purpose-built, SaaS platform enables real-time collaboration and continuous data streaming - powering faster decisions, global alignment, and accelerated access to therapies for patients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, trust, and impact, Accumulus Technologies is connecting the global regulatory ecosystem through a single, scalable solution.



ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

