SeaArt AI Quietly Crosses 30 Million MAU as Its Creator Community Scales

TOKYO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaArt, a generative AI technology company, has seen its flagship product, SeaArt AI, surpass competitors to become the world's most-visited AI content creation community. By the end of January 2026, SeaArt AI's monthly active users (MAU) exceeded 30 million, with over 50 million registered users and an annual recurring revenue (ARR) approaching $50 million. SeaArt AI users spend over three times longer online than those on comparable platforms.

SeaArt AI's rapid growth stems from its differentiated positioning: selling "emotion" rather than "efficiency." Most AI applications focus on model development, boosting productivity yet facing user churn. SeaArt AI, however, prioritizes emotional value and creative expression. This transforms what was once a "time-saving" tool into a "time-killing" entertainment product.

SeaArt AI's success is also rooted in its community-driven nature. As a decentralized PUGC (Professional User-Generated Content) community, it has amassed over 2 million AI-generated creative assets. Users pay for content that is "visually appealing, entertaining, and resonates with their taste." Complex technical details are encapsulated by PGC (Professional User-Generated Content) into reusable workflows and templates, empowering anyone to effortlessly create high-quality content.

Behind these achievements stands a seasoned team with global gaming experience and expertise in the content industry. The team has transplanted experience from operating high-complexity games into AI communities, explaining why the platform behaves more like a highly addictive online game in terms of average user session duration, rather than a creative tool.

Building on SeaArt AI's momentum, SeaArt announced the global launch of SeaVerse earlier this year-a step toward an all-modality creative consumption platform. SeaVerse builds an "end-to-end" AI Native loop that runs from generation to final output in one workplace. SeaVerse will build upon SeaArt's PUGC community's ecosystem experience to empower more consumers to express their creativity and complete the consumption flywheel from creation to monetization.

As one veteran investor noted: "SeaArt succeeds because it doesn't see itself as an AI company, but as a content community company that understands human nature." SeaArt's vision is to develop into the world's leading AI interactive entertainment platform. Technology will be obsolete, but aesthetics that resonate with users are always rare.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e0022df-4782-4355-b11b-9dc629bd4d6f

CONTACT SeaArt Team COMPANY SeaArt Japan Co., Ltd. PHONE +81 8094585231 EMAIL customer@seaart.ai WEB www.seaart.ai