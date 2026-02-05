Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
05.02.2026 14:24 Uhr
AutoFlight Aviation Technology: AutoFlight Unveils World's First 5-Ton Class eVTOL Aircraft

  • Matrix successfully demonstrates full transition flight capability

  • Pioneering aircraft available in 10-seat passenger and 1,500kg cargo configurations

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFlight has unveiled Matrix, the world's first 5-ton class electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which successfully completed a public full transition flight demonstration at the company's low-altitude flight test facility center.

Matrix, the world's first 5-ton class electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft by AutoFlight, completes a full transition flight demonstration

During the demonstration, Matrix completed the full mode transition flight sequence, transitioning from vertical take-off through cruise flight to vertical landing. The achievement validates AutoFlight's eVTOL technologies across complex aerodynamic systems, high-power electric propulsion, and advanced flight control systems, marking the first time a 5-ton eVTOL has achieved full transition flight.

Matrix features a 20-metre wingspan, 17.1-metre length, and 3.3-metre height, with a maximum take-off weight of 5,700kg.

The aircraft will be available in passenger and cargo variants. The passenger version offers flexible seating configurations, accommodating either 10 business-class seats or six VIP seats.

The cargo variant uses hybrid power system, supporting a maximum payload of 1,500kg, and features a large forward-opening door capable of accommodating two AKE standard air cargo containers, enhancing operational efficiency for ton-scale cargo transport.

eVTOL Industry Disruptor

AutoFlight's CEO and Founder, Tian Yu said: "Matrix is not only a rising star in the aviation industry but also an ambitious industry disruptor. It will break the industry perception that eVTOL = short-haul, low-load, and will reshape the rules of eVTOL routes. Through economies of scale, it significantly reduces transportation costs per seat-kilometer and ton-kilometer, revolutionizing costs and embracing profitability. It covers all scenarios from urban commuting to intercity feeder routes, driving the expansion of the entire low-altitude ecosystem."

Design and Safety Features

Matrix employs AutoFlight's compound wing Lift and Cruise configuration with a distinctive triplane layout and six-arm structure, ensuring aerodynamic stability throughout all flight phases.

The pure electric version offers a maximum range of 250km, while the hybrid-electric variant extends range to 1,500km. The platform's capacity positions it for diverse applications including regional travel, heavy logistics operations, and large-scale emergency response missions.

AutoFlight's Strategic Development

Matrix represents a continuation of AutoFlight's product strategy, following the company's Great White Shark for industrial applications, CarryAll for autonomous logistics, and Prosperity for urban air mobility. The development program builds upon AutoFlight's accumulated expertise in low-altitude flight technology, reliability, safety systems and airworthiness certification.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877906/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoflight-unveils-worlds-first-5-ton-class-evtol-aircraft-302680235.html

