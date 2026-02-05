Brookfield has appointed Santander and Barclays to manage the sale of X-Elio, valued at more than €4 billion ($4.7 billion) including debt. If completed, it would be the company's second major divestment in Spain in two years.From pv magazine Spain Brookfield has launched a process to sell solar developer X-Elio, with a valuation exceeding €4 billion including debt, according to Spanish business newspapers El Economista and Cinco Días. The Canadian infrastructure investor has appointed Santander and Barclays to coordinate the sale. The company has not responded to pv magazine's request for more ...

