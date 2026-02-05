Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced it has won two Juniper Research Future Digital Awards. The Company received the Platinum Award for Network API Solution Innovation and the Gold Award for Best Mobile Identity Solution, for Vonage Identity Insights API.

The 2026 Future Digital Awards, presented by Juniper Research, celebrates organizations that are driving transformative digital innovation and shaping the future of technology. The Vonage Identity Insights API equips enterprises with real-time intelligence from mobile networks to verify users, prevent fraud, improve security, and enhance the customer experience. By leveraging advanced network insights, enterprises benefit from new trust signals like SIM Swap detection.

"We are delighted to receive this double recognition from Juniper Research, highlighting our commitment to unlocking the powerful capabilities of mobile networks for enterprises," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API, Vonage. "With the Vonage Identity Insights Network API, we provide enterprises with next-generation network intelligence to validate users, prevent fraud and elevate customer experiences."

These latest awards complement Vonage's recent recognition as an Established Leader in three Juniper Research reports covering the Network APIs Market, Global Mobile Identity Market, and A2P Business Messaging. The reports highlight Vonage's market leadership, extensive network reach, and robust portfolio of Communications APIs, including SMS, RCS, WhatsApp, and other rich messaging solutions.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

