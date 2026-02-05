Fleet operators gain secure, real-time access to connected trailer data with seamless integration into Cartrack's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) fleet platform.

Cartrack, a leading global mobility solutions provider and subsidiary of Karooooo Limited (NASDAQ: KARO), has entered into a partnership with Schmitz Cargobull, Europe's premier manufacturer of semi-trailers and a trailblazer in digital trailer connectivity. The partnership enables seamless integration of TrailerConnect telematics data into Cartrack's platform, giving transport operators real-time visibility and complete control over their fleet operations, with the integration taking place automatically when a customer opts in and uses OEM-fitted telematics devices, without additional hardware installation required.

Cartrack partners with Schmitz Cargobull to Deliver Integrated Fleet Telematics for Trailers.

Fleets can now access detailed trailer insights, including temperature, location, route, and load condition, directly within the Cartrack platform. This empowers users to make faster, data-driven decisions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance compliance and safety.

Soeren Danielsen, Manager of Strategy Business Development at Schmitz Cargobull, adds"The TrailerConnect Data Management Center gives transport companies full control over their data and allows them to selectively share it with third parties hauliers stay in control of their data and decide exactly what to share and with whom. By intelligently linking vehicle, route, and order information, users can go beyond just position and temperature data selecting, processing, and transmitting a wide range of information to external systems at the push of a button. TrailerConnect stands for connectivity, secure data consolidation and transparency, delivering real value to all stakeholders in the supply chain."

Through this integration, customers benefit from a streamlined, hardware-free onboarding process and fast access to actionable trailer data via Cartrack's intuitive dashboards and driver app. From route optimisation to cold chain compliance, users can unlock operational insights that strengthen service delivery and reduce downtime.

Cartrack's fleet platform enables transport companies to:

Track and manage trailer performance in real time

Monitor cargo temperatures for sensitive freight

Predict and schedule trailer maintenance

Increase visibility across multi-brand, mixed-asset fleets

Automate inspections and reduce paperwork, and

Support sustainability goals through fuel and emission tracking

"This partnership with Schmitz Cargobull brings unparalleled value to transport businesses looking to digitally transform their trailer operations," said Richard Schubert, Group COO at Cartrack. "Together, we offer complete transparency, smarter insights, and secure, scalable data solutions to simplify complex logistics workflows."

With full compliance to EU data protection regulations (GDPR) and a focus on user-driven control, the Cartrack-Cargobull integration delivers technology that upholds high standards of data protection while unlocking the full power of connected mobility.

Cartrack supports over 125,000 commercial customers in more than 20 countries, helping industries from logistics to agriculture digitise and streamline their operations.

About Cartrack:

Cartrack digitally transforms physical operations by simplifying decision making. Through its cloud platform, Cartrack empowers businesses to conquer operations including fleet maintenance, fuel management and asset utilization, workforce management, logistics, safety, compliance, risk and environmental impact. Cartrack's differentiated insights and analytics simplify day-to-day operations and enable businesses to decrease costs, increase efficiency, improve safety and strengthen workforce and customer satisfaction.

Cartrack is headquartered in Singapore and services more than 125,000 commercial customers and more than 2,600,000 active subscribers in more than 20 countries globally.

About Schmitz Cargobull

Schmitz Cargobull is the leading manufacturer of semi-trailers for temperature-controlled freight, general cargo and bulk goods in Europe, and a pioneer in digital solutions for trailer services and improved connectivity. The company also manufactures transport cooling units for refrigerated box body semi-trailers for temperature-controlled freight transport. With a comprehensive range of services from financing, spare parts supply, service contracts and telematics solutions to used vehicle trading, Schmitz Cargobull supports its customers in optimising their total cost of ownership (TCO) and digital transformation. Schmitz Cargobull was founded in 1892 in Münsterland, Germany. The family-run company produces around 60,000 vehicles per year with over 6,000 employees and generated a turnover of around €2.4 billion in the 2023/24 financial year. The international production network currently comprises ten plants in Germany, Lithuania, Spain, England, Turkey, Slovakia and Australia.

