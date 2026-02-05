Rick's Certified Arborists Featured in February 2026 Issue of Tree Care Industry Magazine

The newly-released feature highlights the company's expertise in year-round plant health care and long-term tree preservation

MEDIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Rick's Certified Arborists, based out of Southeastern Pennsylvania, is proud to announce its feature in the February 2026 issue of Tree Care Industry Magazine, the official publication of the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA). The feature, which includes both the cover and a 6-page feature article titled "PHC Programs Aren't 'Seasonal'," is an exciting achievement for Rick's Certified Arborists and highlights the company's ongoing commitment to managing clients' trees throughout all four seasons.

Tree Care Industry Magazine is the leading periodical for the professional tree care industry, with more than 24,000 subscribers nationwide. Says John Rogalsky, CEO at Rick's Certified Arborists, "We're honored to be recognized in such a prestigious publication, as well as for the opportunity to share information on our year-round approach to plant health care. We hope the feature helps spread the word to our industry peers about the importance of tree health care throughout the year, especially in the much-overlooked winter months."

In the article, John Rogalsky, CEO of Rick's Certified Arborists, emphasizes that plant health care is a 12-month discipline, not a seasonal add-on, and provides plenty of practical insight for the arboriculture industry. According to Rogalsky, the year-round approach to care is more beneficial to long-term tree health and longevity, and also allows for improved strategic planning across winter, spring, summer, and fall.

"It's a common misconception that plant health care is seasonal," says Rogalsky. "Unfortunately, this often comes at the cost of tree health, since the assumption is that care and treatment only matter once a visible issue arises."

The feature in Tree Care Industry Magazine gives Rick's Certified Arborists a chance to showcase how early evaluation and year-round monitoring improve outcomes for trees, and is largely focused on the essential nature of inspections, early detection, and proactive treatment planning. It also speaks to the foundational elements behind Rick's Certified Arborists' non-seasonal approach, including an exclusive focus on plant health care (rather than pruning or removals) and the use of Certified Arborists and science-based diagnostics in residential and commercial tree care.

Specific benefits of year-round plant health care mentioned in the article include:

Enhanced preservation of mature tree canopies

Reduced losses from pests and disease

Long-term environmental stability in residential communities

"This was a great opportunity for us to contribute to industry education and awareness," adds Rogalsky, noting that the information provided has special relevance for the Southeastern Pennsylvania region where the company operates.

Interested readers can learn more about year-round plant health care practices by reading the feature in the February 2026 issue of Tree Care Industry Magazine, visiting Rick's Certified Arborists' website , or contacting Rick's Certified Arborists directly.

About Rick's Certified Arborists

Rick's Certified Arborists, founded in Media, Pennsylvania, provides year-round plant health care to home- and business-owners throughout Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester Counties, as well as Northern Delaware. The company focuses exclusively on certified, science-based plant health care and preservation and is committed to environmentally responsible practices that help promote the long-term health of trees and their surrounding landscaping.

