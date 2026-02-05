Endomimetics Announces Strategic Restructuring into IP Foundry to Accelerate Bionanomatrix Clinical Applications

Accelerating platform-driven clinical innovation across vascular, neurovascular, and cardiovascular applications through a centralized Bionanomatrix IP and R&D engine.

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Endomimetics, a leader in biomimetic nanotechnology, today announced the completion of a major corporate restructuring. The company has transitioned to an IP Foundry model, establishing itself as the central intellectual property (IP) owner and research and development engine for its proprietary Bionanomatrix technology.

Under this new organizational structure, Endomimetics will focus its resources on discovering, de-risking, and packaging high-value applications of the Bionanomatrix platform. These "de-risked" assets will be licensed into separate, specialized operating companies dedicated to the commercialization of the Bionanomatrix for specific medical applications.

Streamlining Innovation for High-Value Indications

The Bionanomatrix technology is designed to transform the performance and safety profiles of implantable medical devices by mimicking the body's natural tissue. The technology can be deployed in multiple formats, such as coating and gels, that can significantly reduce many of the risks associated with surgical procedures and medical device-assisted interventions.

The restructuring allows Endomimetics to move rapidly across multiple high-stakes clinical fields simultaneously, including:

Vascular Access: Enhancing the longevity and safety of catheters and grafts.

Neurovascular Interventions: Improving outcomes in neuro vascular procedures.

Cardiovascular Interventions and Implants: Reducing the need for long-term anti-platelet therapy.

A New Strategic Vision

"This transition to an IP Foundry marks a pivotal moment for the company," said Joseph Garner, PhD, CEO of Endomimetics. "By separating the core R&D engine from the commercial execution of individual products, we can maximize the reach of the Bionanomatrix platform. Our focus remains on the science-taking early-stage concepts and refining them into market-ready, licensable packages that address significant unmet needs in the surgical and interventional space."

The foundry model is designed to provide investors and partners with a more efficient, scalable pathway to market. Each licensed application will benefit from the specialized focus of an independent operating company while leaning on the deep technical expertise of the Endomimetics parent organization. "As we approach our upcoming first-in-human clinical trials for our vascular access application , this structure ensures that our R&D team remains laser-focused on de-risking the Bionanomatrix platform, while our commercial partners prepare to bring these life-saving innovations to the bedside," said Joseph Garner, PhD, CEO of Endomimetics.

Visualizing the New Business Structure

To help stakeholders and the media understand how the IP Foundry interacts with its various applications, the following diagram illustrates the relationship between the central R&D hub and the licensed operating companies.

About Endomimetics

Endomimetics is a biotechnology company developing Bionanomatrix -based products designed to enhance healing and performance of implantable devices and surgical procedures in vascular and other high-value clinical indications. Operating as a centralized R&D and IP Foundry, Endomimetics generates de-risked applications that are licensed into standalone operating companies, creating a repeatable engine for company formation and strategic value creation.

