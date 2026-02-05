Healthee and Homethrive Partner to Expand Access to Personalized Caregiving and Loss Support

New integration helps employers better support working caregivers while simplifying benefits navigation

NEW YORK, NY AND NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Healthee, the most advanced AI platform for benefits navigation, decision support, and cost containment, and Homethrive, the leading caregiver platform providing support for everything from childcare to final affairs, have partnered to expand access to personalized caregiving support for employees and their families. Through this integration, employers can add Homethrive's caregiving services to the Healthee platform, enabling employees to access caregiving resources alongside their existing health benefits in one centralized experience.

What's New

Caregiving support embedded in benefits navigation: Homethrive is now accessible directly within the Healthee platform.

Expert-led, personalized guidance: Employees receive unlimited access to Homethrive's care guides, expert-vetted resources, and smart tools.

Support across the full caregiving journey: From backup childcare and in-home elder care to dementia support, loss navigation, and more.

Why it Matters

Employers are supporting a multigenerational workforce facing increasingly complex caregiving responsibilities, while also managing rising healthcare costs and fragmented benefits ecosystems. HR teams are often left trying to identify which benefits deliver the greatest value for employees, and with nearly 73% of employees serving as caregivers, caregiving support is essential to sustaining productivity, engagement, and retention.

Features Our Partnership Will Power

Healthee's platform leverages AI and real-time data to simplify how employees find, understand, and use their benefits. Through its integration with Homethrive, Healthee customers can seamlessly extend personalized caregiving support to their workforce. Powered by predictive analytics and Homethrive's expert Care Team, the solution delivers timely guidance and targeted recommendations that reduce stress, save time, and help manage costs.

Together, Healthee and Homethrive improve benefits engagement by connecting employees to the right resources at the right time, driving higher utilization and greater impact.

Data-driven Successes

Employers partnering with Healthee see an average 14% reduction in claims costs, while HR teams gain back more than 9 hours per week. Healthee customers also report up to a 76% increase in benefits utilization.

Homethrive delivers measurable business impact, with an average program utilization of 13.8% and 84% of employees reporting reduced stress, anxiety, and burnout. It also helps reduce absenteeism and increase productivity for companies. For example, parents lose an average of 11 work days per year managing unexpected childcare emergencies, and Homethrive helps resolve these situations. In addition, by guiding employees to the right resources, employers see a 37% increase in utilization of other benefits.

Comments on the Partnership

"Caregiving and loss affect millions of employees, yet too many still struggle to find meaningful support at work," said Dave Jacobs, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Homethrive. "Partnering with Healthee allows us to reach more families where they already go for benefits support. Together, we can help employers better support caregivers while reducing stress and complexity for both employees and HR teams."

"Employers want to strengthen their benefits without adding more complexity for employees," said Guy Benjamin, Co-founder and CEO of Healthee. "Our partnership with Homethrive reflects how we are expanding the Healthee platform with trusted point solutions while eliminating point solution fatigue. By bringing services like caregiver support into a single, intuitive benefits experience, we help organizations deliver higher benefits engagement while making them easier to navigate and easier for employees to actually use."

