Ayrmid Pharma Ltd: Ayrmid and Ariti Sign Distribution Agreement for Omisirge in Greece and Cyprus

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Ayrmid, Ltd. ("Ayrmid" or the "Company"), the parent company of Gamida Cell Inc., today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Ariti S.A., a Greece based pharmaceutical company for the distribution of Omisirge (Omidubicel-onlv) in Greece and Cyprus.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ariti will provide services to support early access schemes to Omisirge in the agreed territories, leveraging its established expertise in hematology and local market infrastructure.

Dr. Joe Wiley, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Ayrmidccommented: "This agreement represents continued progress as we expand access for patients in existing and new territories. We look forward to working with the team at Ariti and we remain deeply committed to advancing innovative therapies to help patients with serious unmet medical needs."

Mr. Serafeim Kyrkos, Chief Executive Officer of Ariti S.A.commented: "This collaboration brings together our broad expertise in hematology with Ayrmid's innovative therapies, including Omisirge, the only FDA approved cell therapy for allogenic transplant for hematologic malignancies and for the treatment of Severe Aplastic Anemia. For both companies, this represents a tremendous opportunity to support market access in Greece and Cyprus, while driving mutual growth in the haemato-oncology segment".

About Omisirge

Omisirge is a nicotinamide-modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy derived from cord blood. Omisirge is approved in the United States for: (1) adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with hematologic malignancies planned for umbilical cord blood transplantation following myeloablative conditioning to reduce time to neutrophil recovery and incidence of infection; and (2) adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with severe aplastic anemia following reduced-intensity conditioning.

About Ayrmid Ltd. and Gamida Cell

Ayrmid Ltd. is the parent company of Gamida Cell Inc., a pioneering cell therapy company developing novel treatments designed to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. Gamida Cell Inc. currently has two FDA approved products on the market in the US, namely Omisirge (please see the current full Prescribing Information, including boxed warning, here) and APHEXDA (please see the current full Prescribing Information here). Gamida Cell operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayrmid Limited, a UK entity. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

About Ariti S.A.

Ariti S.A., founded in 1985, is a well-established Greek healthcare company active in the pharmaceutical and medical sector. Over the past decades, the Company has built a strong track record in the exclusive representation, distribution and commercialization of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in Greece, in collaboration with reputable international partners. With extensive local expertise, Ariti leverages a solid commercial and regulatory infrastructure to support market access and broad product availability across Greece and Cyprus. Ariti also maintains an owned nationwide network of 10 chronic hemodialysis care units in Greece, strengthening its healthcare footprint and supporting its long-term commitment to improving patient outcomes. For additional information, please visit Ariti SA or follow Ariti SA on LinkedIn

