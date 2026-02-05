CXApp Inc.: TouchSource and CXAI Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Agentic AI to Enterprise and Commercial Real Estate Experiences

CXAI's agentic AI platform will serve as the intelligence layer orchestrating experiences across TouchSource's in-venue infrastructure

DENVER, CO AND PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / TouchSource, a leading provider of digital directories and interactive experiences for commercial real estate, healthcare, and shopping centers and CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), an emerging category leader in AI-powered workplace experience and spatial intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on joint marketing, sales, and product strategy initiatives.

The partnership brings together CXAI's agentic AI and workplace intelligence platform with TouchSource's nationwide digital directory network, which spans more than 11,000 deployments across U.S. commercial office, healthcare, retail, and mixed-use properties. Together, the companies aim to unlock agentic AI across enterprises and multi-tenant real estate environments to better support employees, visitors, patients, and shoppers across all major asset classes.

CXAI plans to contribute class-defining agentic AI capabilities designed to proactively guide employees, surface relevant information, and reduce friction across daily workflows. TouchSource plans to contribute its large-scale, in-venue digital directory and wayfinding infrastructure, enabling intelligent experiences to extend from enterprise workplace platforms into physical spaces.

The combined solution aligns with growing enterprise spend on workplace experience, real estate optimization, and AI-driven operational efficiency, as organizations seek measurable returns from hybrid work and physical space investments.

"Enterprises are moving quickly toward agentic AI as a core layer of the employee experience," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CXAI. "This partnership with TouchSource allows us to extend intelligent, AI-driven assistance beyond traditional workplace apps and directly into the built environment-connecting people, space, and services in a way that feels natural, intuitive, and immediately useful for employees and visitors alike. By combining our intelligence layer with TouchSource's nationwide footprint, we are accelerating enterprise adoption of agentic AI across both digital and physical workflows-where real operational decisions happen."

Both companies have made long-term investments in mapping, search, and spatial context as foundational elements of experience design. By aligning their platforms, TouchSource and CXAI intend to deliver more responsive, personalized, and context-aware interactions across mobile, desktop, and in-venue touchpoints.

"TouchSource has spent decades focused on helping people navigate complex buildings and environments through intuitive digital directories and wayfinding," said Ajay Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of TouchSource. "By partnering with CXAI, we are bringing agentic AI into those experiences-unlocking new ways to support employees, tenants, and visitors at scale, while helping property owners and enterprises deliver smarter, more engaging environments."

The partnership will focus on coordinated go-to-market efforts and product strategy collaboration, exploring how agentic AI can be embedded into workplace platforms, digital directories, and spatial interfaces to support modern enterprise operations and multi-tenant real estate environments.

The collaboration underscores CXAI and TouchSource's roles at the intersection of agentic AI, workplace experience, and spatial intelligence-an emerging category as enterprises move from AI pilots to production-scale deployment.

About TouchSource

TouchSource is a Colorado-based provider of turnkey digital directories, wayfinding, and interactive signage solutions for commercial real estate, healthcare, retail, and public spaces. With more than four decades of experience and over 11,000 deployments nationwide, TouchSource operates the largest digital directory network in U.S. commercial office real estate, helping property owners and operators deliver smarter, more engaging experiences.

www.touchsource.com

TouchSource: marketing@touchsource.com

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxai.ai

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

