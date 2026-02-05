Anzeige
05.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
The Suggestion Box, Inc.: Suggestion Box, Inc. Announces OTC Markets Current Status and Strategic Pivot to Emerging Growth Technologies

ST. JOHNS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Suggestion Box, Inc. (OTCID:SGTB) (the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed all required filings and is designated as OTCID Basic. "This milestone reflects our commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and responsible corporate governance," said Dave Olund, Chief Executive Officer of Suggestion Box, Inc. "Becoming OTC Markets Current is a foundational step as we move into the next phase of the Company's growth."

In conjunction with achieving current status, the Company announced a strategic pivot to focus on Emerging Growth Technologies, with particular emphasis on opportunities within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics industries.

The Company is actively working with its current major stakeholders to enhance its capital structure and strategic positioning in anticipation of future acquisition opportunities within targeted technology verticals.

Additionally, the Company confirmed that no reverse stock split is planned. Management intends to protect the holdings of existing shareholders while pursuing long-term growth initiatives.

Contact Information:

SGTB Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:
Investors@sgtbholdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect results include market conditions, regulatory changes, financing availability, execution risks, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: The Suggestion Box, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/suggestion-box-inc.-otc-sgtb-announces-otc-markets-current-status-and-strategic-1133884

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
