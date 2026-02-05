Stratoscope Holdings Launches Stratos Executive Protection, Expanding Its Executive Protection Services Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Stratoscope Holdings, a leader in integrated security and risk management solutions, today announced the launch of Stratos Executive Protection, a new division dedicated exclusively to executive protection services for corporate leaders, high-net-worth individuals, families, and organizations operating in complex and high-risk environments.

The launch of Stratos Executive Protection expands the Stratoscope Holdings portfolio, which includes Stratoscope, Ingressotek, Ford K9, and Stratos K9 - creating a fully integrated platform that now delivers executive protection, event security, weapons detection, canine services, and advanced risk mitigation under one unified organization.

"Adding Stratos Executive Protection to our family of companies was a strategic and necessary step," said Dan Donovan, Founder and Managing Partner of Stratoscope Holdings. "The threat landscape has changed, and executive protection is no longer optional for leaders operating in today's world. The timing of this launch is deliberate, particularly with the addition of Chief Operating Officer Mike Burnett and his extensive experience in protective operations from his Secret Service background. Together, we're building an executive protection company that reflects the realities of modern risk."

Stratos Executive Protection provides scalable executive protection services ranging from single-agent coverage to full protective details, both armed and unarmed, covert or overt, and across domestic and international operations. Services include comprehensive advance work such as route planning, venue assessments, stakeholder coordination, and complex travel logistics. The division also offers residential security assessments, long-term residential security team staffing models, technical security evaluations, and integrated protection for high-profile corporate events, public appearances, and sensitive engagements.

"Effective executive protection today requires far more than physical presence," said Mike Burnett. "In an ever-changing world, executive protection must be intelligence-driven, proactive, and adaptable. Stratos Executive Protection is designed to anticipate risk, not simply respond to it, allowing clients to operate with confidence and continuity."

As part of the launch, Stratoscope Holdings also announced the appointment of Joseph Bongino as Head of Business Development for Stratos Executive Protection. In this role, Bongino will lead client and family relationship management, strategic engagement, and the development of tailored executive protection solutions aligned with each client's lifestyle, business objectives, and long-term security needs.

Joseph Bongino asHead of Business Development for Stratos Executive Protection

Bongino brings more than 20 years of executive protection and security operations experience. He previously served as a Supervisory Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, where he led protective operations for U.S. Presidents and Vice Presidents and managed complex national and international missions across more than 70 countries. In the private sector, he held senior leadership roles overseeing global executive protection programs for uhigh-net-worth families and served as Vice President of Portfolio Security and Risk Management at Howard Hughes Holdings.

"Stratos Executive Protection represents the future of executive protection-integrated, intelligence-led, and built on trust," said Bongino. "The opportunity to bring my experience into the Stratoscope Holdings platform is incredibly compelling. This division is necessary, timely, and uniquely positioned to meet the evolving security needs of executives and families worldwide."

Stratos Executive Protection is designed to support clients needs during elevated risk periods, complex travel, public-facing engagements, major life events, and ongoing residential and corporate security operations, delivering discreet, precise, and intelligence-driven protection solutions.

For more information, visit www.stratosEP.com or contact info@stratosEP.com.

About Stratoscope Holdings

Stratoscope Holdings is a security and risk management platform delivering integrated protection solutions through its portfolio of companies, including Stratoscope, Ingressotek, Ford K9, Stratos K9, and Stratos Executive Protection. The company supports large-scale events, corporate clients, and high-profile individuals with services spanning executive protection, canine detection, weapons detection, and operational security.

