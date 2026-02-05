UWGEAM LLC: Black History Month Honors Renowned Artist and Activist Darrell Kelley

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Darrell Kelley is a **renowned worldwide music artist**, activist, and man of faith whose work boldly confronts systemic racism, police brutality, gun violence, and hate-driven rhetoric while uplifting **communities and countries** in need. Through fearless storytelling, direct action, and humanitarian outreach, Kelley continues to use his global platform to demand justice, accountability, and unity at a time when many remain silent.

## Renowned Worldwide Music Artist Darrell Kelley Uses His Platform to Confront Injustice

In **2020**, Darrell Kelley traveled to Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin. Out of grief, outrage, and conviction, Kelley wrote and released the song *Police Brutality*, transforming pain into purpose and music into a call for justice that resonated far beyond city limits.

Kelley returned to **Minneapolis in January 2026** to stand in solidarity for **René Good and Alex Pretti**, reaffirming a commitment that goes beyond headlines or trends. At a time when few artists or activists consistently challenge hate and dangerous rhetoric, Darrell Kelley continues to show up-physically, vocally, and unapologetically.

## Music as a Platform for Accountability

As a renowned worldwide music artist, Kelley has written and performed songs that confront injustice head-on, ensuring the names and stories of victims are neither erased nor ignored. His work honors and references:**Derek Scott**

**Ahmaud Arbery**

**Breonna Taylor**

**Ronald Greene**

**Jamari Rice**

**Patrick Lyoya**

**Daunte Wright**

Among these works is *Systemic Racism*, a powerful song that exposes the structures fueling inequality while demanding truth, reform, and accountability. Kelley's music does not seek comfort-it seeks change.

Following the January 6 insurrection, Kelley released *Violence and Hate*, directly condemning the attack on democracy and calling out the forces behind it. He later addressed the Epstein files through *Don't Ignore Their Cries*, amplifying the voices of victims and demanding national reckoning.

## Standing Against Gun Violence

After the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York, Darrell Kelley traveled to the city to stand with grieving families and affected communities. His song *Gun Reform* challenges the NRA and demands real action, refusing to accept violence as normal or inevitable.

## Global and Humanitarian Outreach

Kelley's mission extends beyond borders, stages, and studios, reaching **communities and countries** across the world:

Traveled to **Uganda, Africa**, to help feed children and support underserved communities and countries.

Visited **Sarasota, Florida**, to sing for refugees impacted by the war in Ukraine, using music as healing and hope.

Continues faith-driven outreach rooted in service, compassion, and unity.

## Black History Month Recognition

During **Black History Month**, UWGEAM LLC proudly recognizes **Darrell Kelley** as an artist whose legacy reflects courage, faith, resistance, and service. Kelley's work embodies the enduring spirit of Black history-speaking truth in the face of injustice and standing firm when silence would be easier.

## Featured Music and Videos

The following official video releases are **examples of just a few of Darrell Kelley's greatest hits**, showcasing the power, urgency, and impact of his music:

- **Police Brutality**

https://youtu.be/z0-M7KYY3WA?si=Yf7oUptbzVfAI3Uw

- **Systemic Racism**

https://youtu.be/zD3IsSuwF_U?si=pMlpzWJMndCllK1h

- **Gun Reform**

https://youtu.be/wUlZeeDArMs?si=Vpw5t-ockgzOcZpu

These works reflect Kelley's unwavering commitment to justice, truth, and accountability.

## Advocacy, Faith, and Legacy

Darrell Kelley has written to every United States senator, demanding accountability and action from those in power. Guided by faith and conviction, his work affirms that music is not merely entertainment-it is responsibility.

Darrell Kelley's voice and actions stand as a testament to the power of music to challenge injustice, awaken conscience, and unite **communities and countries** across the world.

This press release, issued on **February 5, 2026**, from **Los Angeles, California**, honors Darrell Kelley-a renowned worldwide music artist whose unwavering commitment to justice continues to inspire action, accountability, and hope on a global scale.

