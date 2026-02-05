Greene Concepts Inc.: Be Water Coming Soon to OneLavi.com

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW) today announced that Be Water, its American artesian spring water brand, will be coming soon to OneLavi, expanding consumer access to a premium artesian bottled spring water built around geology, natural filtration, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In a category dominated by municipal sourcing and industrial processing, Be Water takes a fundamentally different approach. Rather than treating water after it is collected, the brand begins at the source itself.

Be Water is sourced from certified spring water springs fed by a deep artesian aquifer formed nearly 500 million years ago beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. The water rises naturally under artesian pressure and is filtered slowly through layers of ancient bedrock before ever reaching the surface. This natural filtration process-shaped by time, rock, and gravity-defines the water's purity, balance, and clean taste long before it is bottled.

"Most bottled water brands rely on processing to create consistency," said Lenny Greene, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts Inc. "Be Water is shaped underground, not manufactured afterward. Nature does the filtering. Our responsibility is to protect the source."

As the water moves through dense layers of ancient rock, it absorbs naturally occurring minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and silica, which contribute to its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. Once at the surface, Be Water undergoes only gentle filtration and ozone treatment to ensure purity, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

What Defines Be Water

Certified spring water sourced from an artesian aquifer

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock formed nearly 500 million years ago

Naturally occurring minerals - calcium, magnesium, and silica, with nothing added back

Responsible aquifer stewardship , withdrawing only replenishable volumes

Made in the USA , bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina

Premium BPA-free packaging using a durable 22-gram bottle that feels intentionally different

Accessible pricing , delivering authentic artesian-quality water without luxury markups

Unlike much of the bottled water category-where products are often sourced from municipal systems or imported from overseas, heavily processed through reverse osmosis or vapor distillation, and later remineralized-Be Water draws from certified spring water supplied by a responsibly managed American artesian aquifer. Water is withdrawn only at replenishable levels to preserve long-term aquifer health, natural pressure, and ecological balance.

Be Water is bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina, at the company's owned and operated 60,000-square-foot facility, ensuring transparency, quality control, and domestic production from aquifer to bottle. The brand's premium BPA-free bottles are engineered with a substantially thicker 22-gram construction, designed to feel durable and intentional from the first touch-standing in contrast to the flimsy, lightweight bottles common across the category.

Despite its ancient origin and natural filtration, Be Water is priced for everyday hydration. Offered in industry-standard 16.9-ounce bottles, six-packs, 24-packs, and gallon sizes, the brand bridges the gap between imported luxury waters and commodity bottled water-without asking consumers to overpay for the privilege.

Where to Purchase Be Water

Be Water is currently available through select national retailers, including select Walmart locations, Walmart.com, and Camping World, and will be available soon on OneLavi, with continued national expansion underway.

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly 500 million years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away. Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

Learn more about Greene Concepts' products at: https://www.bewaterbeyou.com/our-products

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

