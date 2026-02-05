Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Freeport Resources Inc. (TSXV: FRI) (OTCQB: FEERF) (FSE: 4XH) ("Freeport Resources" or the "Company"), owner of Yandera Copper, one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in the world, is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town to engage with existing and prospective investors.

121 Mining Investment connects qualified investors including portfolio managers, analysts, and metal buyers, with mining company management teams for private in-person meetings.

The event is being held February 9-10, 2026, and will take place at The Welgemeend, Cape Town. Details on how to register to attend the conference can be found via the following link:

https://capetown.121mininginvestment.com/page/investor-registration

Freeport Resources will also be attending Mining Indaba 2026 on February 9-12. Representatives of the Company look forward to engaging with key stakeholders and investors throughout the conference and invite interested parties to reach out to the Company directly to schedule a meeting.

About Freeport Resources Inc.

Freeport Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus on advancing the development of the Yandera copper-gold-molybdenum project, located in Madang Province, Papua New Guinea. The Yandera project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world covering approximately 245.5 square kilometers.

Please visit www.freeportresources.com or contact the email address below for more information.

