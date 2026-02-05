Duna, the identity fintech founded by two Stripe alumni, today announced a €30 million Series A funding round led by CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund. Existing investors Index Ventures, Puzzle Ventures and Snowflake Chairman Frank Slootman also participated in the round.

The company, based in Germany and the Netherlands, was launched in 2023 by Duco van Lanschot, who was head of Benelux and DACH at Stripe for three years, and David Schreiber, who spent six years at Stripe where he ran the company's largest global business unit, including the core card payment platform. In May 2025, the company announced a €10.7 million seed round led by Index Ventures. The latest fundraise brings Duna's total funding to more than €40 million.

Duna's mission is to build global trust infrastructure by providing a digital passport for every business. Over time, this will evolve into a network for shareable identity and one-click onboarding. Today Duna's AI-native business identity platform serves large banks, fintechs, platforms and financial institutions. Customers include large enterprises such as Plaid, CCV (Fiserv), Moss, Bol and SVEA bank, with companies reporting 10.6x faster onboarding and 4.8x productivity gains.

"Duna is addressing one of the internet's biggest unsolved problems: identity," says Duna founder Duco van Lanschot. "Compliance and identity now consume up to 10-20 percent of a bank's total costs. The expensive and manual legacy systems lead to billions lost in fraud, friction, and fines, as well as lost income from refusals of legitimate customers. This makes it an ideal use case for AI automation."

"The need for a secure business identity has never been more urgent: AI has many benefits, but it also enables an acceleration in the velocity and sophistication of fraud. Duna will help companies root out this fraud," added Duna founder David Schreiber. "We are turning a decades-old compliance cost center into a core revenue driver."

"We have seen strong traction with leading enterprise customers," continues van Lanschot. "The funding will be used to further expand our enterprise capabilities with compliant, auditable AI, while maintaining the high regulatory standards required by banks and large enterprises."

"Duna is building the internet's missing 'one click' identity network. Most new business relationships start with a painful, manual, and time-consuming exchange of documents which amount to a massive hidden tax on the B2B economy," said Alex Nichols, CapitalG General Partner and longtime investor in fintech leader Stripe. "Duco and David are the perfect founders to solve business identity for the internet. As former leaders at Stripe, they possess not only deep founder-market fit but also the leadership skills to build a high-ownership, talent-dense culture to achieve such an ambitious vision."

About Duna

Duna's mission is to build global trust infrastructure by providing a digital passport for every business. Over time, this will evolve into a network for shareable identity and one-click onboarding.

Today, Duna is an AI-native business identity platform for regulated companies including large banks, fintechs, platforms and financial institutions. Duna enables organizations to understand who they are doing business with through "know your customer" (KYC), "know your business" (KYB), "customer due diligence" (CDD), and "anti-money laundering" (AML).

Duna is backed by Index Ventures and CapitalG, as well as an exceptional group of tech executives from Stripe, Adyen, Anthropic, and Goldman Sachs including Pieter van der Does (Adyen founder; advisor), Claire Hughes Johnson (Stripe COO), Frank Slootman (Snowflake Chairman), and many more. Learn more at https://duna.com/.

About CapitalG

CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, invests in generational companies transforming the world's largest markets. CapitalG partners with growth stage companies in their transition from startup to scale up through hands-on assistance and connections. CapitalG's portfolio companies include Stripe, CrowdStrike, Databricks, Duolingo, Odoo, Lovable, Monzo, and UiPath, among others. Learn more at https://capitalg.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205654367/en/

Contacts:

melissasobel@capitalg.com