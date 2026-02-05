ControlUp Expands Executive Leadership Team to Power Next Phase of Global Growth

Appointments of Gadi Feldman as CPO and Bob Johnson as SVP of Global Alliances strengthen ControlUp's focus on innovation and global partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp, a global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Gadi Feldman as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Bob Johnson as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships. These strategic leadership additions reflect ControlUp's continued growth and focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding global reach, and strengthening technology and go-to-market partnerships.

"ControlUp is scaling rapidly, and expanding our leadership team is essential to sustaining that momentum," said Jed Ayres, CEO of ControlUp. "Gadi brings deep technical leadership and product vision that will accelerate innovation across our platform, while Bob's experience building global partner ecosystems will help us extend that innovation through strategic alliances and joint go-to-market initiatives worldwide. Together, they strengthen our ability to execute at scale while staying focused on delivering meaningful customer value."

Gadi Feldman Named CPO

Feldman, who returned to ControlUp through the acquisition of Takoto, brings deep expertise in cybersecurity, software engineering, and large-scale product innovation. In his role as Chief Product Officer, he will lead ControlUp's product innovation and strategy, with a focus on advancing automation, intelligence, and proactive IT capabilities for the modern workplace.

Feldman has held senior engineering and product leadership roles at Google, Citrix, HPE, and other high-growth technology companies. He previously spent seven years in leadership positions at ControlUp before co-founding Takoto, an Israel-based automation and engineering company. Following ControlUp's acquisition of Takoto in 2025, Feldman and his team rejoined ControlUp to further accelerate its product roadmap.

"As ControlUp grows, our opportunity to redefine how IT teams manage digital experience continues to expand," said Feldman. "My focus is on building scalable, intelligent products that help IT move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, automated operations while staying grounded in real-world customer needs."

Bob Johnson Joins as SVP Global Alliances and Partnerships

Complementing ControlUp's product momentum, Johnson joins the executive team to lead global alliances and partnerships across strategic technology partners, channel organizations, and managed service providers. With more than 25 years of experience spanning Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Cadence Design Systems, and high-growth startups, Johnson brings a proven track record of building partner ecosystems that drive innovation and accelerate market expansion.

"Strong partnerships are essential to delivering customer value at scale," said Johnson. "ControlUp has a powerful platform and a clear vision for the future of digital employee experience. I'm excited to work closely with our technology and channel partners to co-develop solutions, expand joint go-to-market initiatives, and help customers realize measurable outcomes faster."

Together, these leadership appointments reinforce ControlUp's commitment to sustained growth, deeper ecosystem collaboration, and continued innovation across its DEX platform.

"The combination of product leadership and partner strategy is a force multiplier for our business," Ayres added. "With Gadi and Bob in these key roles, we're well positioned to scale responsibly, innovate faster, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."

Today's expanded executive leadership team announcement is released in conjunction with the ControlUp 'Beyond Experience' EMEA Channel Summit 2026, held at the iconic Wembley Stadium, attended by hundreds of partners as they learned more about ControlUp's latest innovation, roadmap, and the reenergized ControlUp Drive DX partner program. The full day event delivered a playbook for partner success, equipping partners with everything needed to dominate the digital employee experience market and go beyond.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)-empowering IT teams to resolve issues before they affect employees, simplify operations, and manage complexity without the clutter of multiple tools. Nearly 2,000 organizations, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100, trust ControlUp to keep their technology running smoothly. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workplace runs itself. To learn more, visit www.controlup.com .