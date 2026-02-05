Debut strategy marks Kraken's first step toward a broader suite of managed crypto solutions

Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the availability of a bespoke yield solution, marking an important first step as Kraken Institutional expands access to professionally managed strategies within a secure, regulated framework.

From today, eligible Kraken Institutional clients can access the Bitwise Custom Yield Strategy, delivered by Bitwise Asset Management as an external strategy manager and executed entirely within Kraken's qualified custody, execution and risk framework. The Bitwise team, led by Bitwise's Head of Derivatives, Gordon Grant, is responsible for day-to-day portfolio management, while Kraken provides the underlying infrastructure, governance and ongoing oversight.

This initial availability represents an important first step in Kraken Institutional's longer-term vision to provide clients with access to a broad and evolving range of professionally-managed strategies through a single, institutional-grade operational framework. Over time, strategies from specialist external managers, alongside select Kraken-managed offerings, will be made available to institutional clients.

"Kraken is expanding beyond custody and execution to provide clients with access to professionally managed opportunities through a single, trusted venue," said Gurpreet Oberoi, Head of Kraken Institutional. "This offering represents the first of multiple strategies as we build the infrastructure institutions need to access diverse crypto opportunities with confidence."

Today, many institutional crypto holders earn little to no yield on assets such as Bitcoin. While strategies do exist, access remains fragmented. Kraken Institutional is uniquely positioned to curate and deliver these offerings through its combination of qualified custody, deep and reliable liquidity, superior execution, round-the-clock client support and secure, regulated infrastructure.

All strategies made available through Kraken Institutional undergo a structured internal review and approval process and remain subject to ongoing oversight in line with Kraken's operating standards.

The Bitwise Custom Yield Strategy is the first offering launched under this framework, with additional strategies and fund managers expected to follow. This initial strategy comes with minimal lock-up periods to support flexible liquidity management.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets and a suite of over 40 crypto investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 5,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 21 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of over 140 technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument or to participate in any strategy. Kraken does not provide commodity trading advice; management services are provided by Bitwise Asset Management. Digital assets and options strategies involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Eligibility, availability, and terms are subject to applicable law and Kraken's policies. Refer to applicable offering and strategy documents from Bitwise for complete information.

