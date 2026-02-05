Tarvis Announces Client Dane Reid's Third Consecutive Year as Live Announcer for Montana DECA State Career Development Conference

Professional Voice Actor Continues to Bring a Broadcast-Level Live Production Experience to One of Montana's Largest Student Leadership Events

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Tarvis, a management consulting and public relations firm representing creative professionals and production brands, announced that its client Dane Reid, founder of Dane Reid Media, returned as the official live announcer and "Voice of the Show" for the Montana DECA State Career Development Conference (SCDC) for the third consecutive year.

Hosted annually by Montana DECA, the State Career Development Conference brings together thousands of high school students from across the state to compete in business, marketing, finance, hospitality, and leadership challenges. The multi-day conference is one of Montana's largest student leadership events and a key professional development experience for emerging young professionals.

Reid's role has evolved into a cornerstone of the conference's live production.

In the first year of the partnership, Reid provided pre-recorded voiceover remotely. In the second year, he was invited to Missoula to become the event's first in person live announcer. This year marked his return by popular demand, delivering real-time announcements, award presentations, stage transitions, and live production flow throughout the conference.

"From a production standpoint, Dane brings precision, energy, and consistency that completely transforms the event," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tarvis. "But beyond that, he creates moments that students will remember for the rest of their lives. Their achievements are treated with the same level of professionalism you'd expect from a nationally televised awards show, and that experience builds confidence, pride, and momentum for their future careers."

Students and attendees consistently describe the atmosphere as comparable to major televised events, turning a regional competition into a high-impact production experience.

With more than ten years of live announcing experience, Reid is known for his ability to adapt seamlessly in fast paced environments, manage live script changes, and maintain energy and flow across large programs. His cultural fluency and attention to detail also allow him to confidently pronounce diverse names, helping students feel seen and respected on stage.

"Being able to recognize every student properly matters," Reid said. "When someone hears their name announced clearly in front of thousands of people, it validates the work they put in to get there."

For Montana DECA leadership, Reid's presence also provides operational support by allowing directors and staff to focus on logistics while a dedicated professional manages the live program pacing and announcements.

Reid's live announcing background includes high-profile organizations such as the Harlem Globetrotters, Georgia State University Football, the Andrew Young Foundation, and the National Black Attorneys Association.

"Dane is the kind of professional organizations don't realize they need until they experience the difference firsthand," Barth added. "Once an event has a true live announcer guiding the flow, it changes the entire level of execution."

"I take pride in representing a worldwide organization like DECA," Reid said. "My goal is to bring a bold, professional sound to these students' achievements and give their hard work the recognition it deserves."

Through Dane Reid Media, Reid continues expanding his work across live events, commercial voiceover, broadcast narration, and large-scale productions nationwide.

More information about Dane Reid and his services is available at www.danereidmedia.com .

About Dane Reid Media

Dane Reid Media is a professional voiceover and live announcing company led by Dane Reid, an African American voice actor with over a decade of experience across live events, sports venues, national organizations, and commercial media.

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a management consulting and public relations firm that partners with creative professionals and entrepreneurial brands to build visibility, authority, and long-term growth through strategic PR and brand development. Learn more at tarvis.com

Contact Information

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

SOURCE: Tarvis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tarvis-announces-client-dane-reids-third-consecutive-year-as-liv-1133890