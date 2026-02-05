Baker Tilly Case Study: Multi-Family Construction Company Transforms Business

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Client background

Pahlisch Commercial, a multi-family construction company focused on mixed-use developments, had recently branched out from their larger family of brands to devote their new company's mission to bringing the communities they serve lasting togetherness and value. This transition marked the beginning of a new chapter, as they embarked on fine-tuning their projects and processes to better deliver their community building projects.

The business challenge

As Pahlisch Commercial expanded its operations and the limitations of its existing accounting system, the aging Sage 300 CRE, became increasingly evident. The company also faced a series of challenges that hindered its efficiency and growth potential.

Decentralization and the need for a cloud-based solution also became evident as Pahlisch Commercial's multilocation structure required a more adaptable and accessible accounting solution. The centralized nature of Sage 300 CRE was not conducive to Pahlisch Commercial's evolving and agile work environment. It was also difficult to locate the necessary data within Sage 300 CRE, a problem that significantly slowed down decision-making processes and operational efficiency.

Integration with Procore for streamlined operations

Another critical requirement for the company was the integration with Procore, a construction management software that served as a central repository for all their job information. The inability of Sage 300 CRE to seamlessly integrate with Procore presented a significant bottleneck. This integration was vital to ensure efficient management of their extensive project details and maintain the flow of information across platforms.

Navigational challenges

The user interface of Sage 300 CRE was not intuitive, making it challenging to navigate. This aspect of the system was particularly problematic for a company in a phase of rapid growth and evolution, where quick and easy access to information is paramount. These challenges collectively underscored the need for a more modern, flexible and integrated cloud-based accounting solution.

The solution

After carefully considering their needs and the limitations of Sage 300 CRE, Pahlisch Commercial decided to switch to Sage Intacct Construction. This decision was driven by several key factors that aligned perfectly with the company's operational requirements and growth trajectory.

Choosing Sage Intacct for cloud-based flexibility

The primary appeal of Sage Intacct was its cloud-based nature. This feature offered the flexibility and mobility essential for the company's decentralized structure, allowing team members to access the system from any location without the need to remote in to a centralized server.

Superior job costing capabilities with Sage Intacct

Another critical aspect that set Sage Intacct apart was its advanced job costing capabilities. For a company specializing in complex construction projects, having precise and detailed insights into project costs is invaluable. Sage Intacct's ability to provide more specific details on projects and costs meant that the company could manage their financials with greater accuracy and insight, aligning with their strategic objectives and enhancing overall project management.

Procore integration as a deciding factor

A significant driving force behind choosing Sage Intacct was its integration with Procore. Pahlisch Commercial heavily relied on Procore for housing all their job information, making it imperative to have an accounting system that could integrate smoothly with this platform. The integration of Sage Intacct with Procore Construction Software was a top consideration during their selection process.

The outcome

Enhanced flexibility and mobility

The switch to Sage Intacct significantly improved Pahlisch Commercial's operational flexibility and mobility. The cloud-based architecture of the software was ideal for their decentralized operations, enhancing data access across various locations. This adaptation led to a considerable improvement in operational efficiency, streamlining processes and reducing the need for remote system access.

Advanced job costing features

Sage Intacct's construction job costing software features provided the company with deeper insights into project costs. This advancement allowed for more precise budgeting and cost management.

The integration of Sage Intacct and Procore allowed for pivotal changes:

Real-time data access : Essential for decentralized operations.

Elimination of double data entry : Boosted efficiency and accuracy.

Enhanced job costing insight : Improved project profitability analysis.

Auditable logs for change orders : Ensured accountability in billing.

Financial control with approval workflows: Added data integrity and control.

This integration was perfectly tailored to Pahlisch's unique operational needs, marking a significant enhancement in their project management and financial strategy.

Pahlisch's journey of implementing Sage Intacct was successful with the support and expertise provided by Baker Tilly. Reflecting on the experience, the team appreciated the invaluable assistance they received, particularly during the initial stages of the implementation.

Interested in learning more? See our Sage Intacct solutions in action.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/baker-tilly-case-study-multi-family-construction-company-transfo-1133948