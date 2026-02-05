Binance Renews Partnership with Islamabad United Ahead of PSL 11

Renewal builds on strong inaugural season and reinforces Binance's commitment to Pakistan's growing digital asset ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's largest blockchain ecosystem with over 300 million users, today announced it has renewed its partnership with Islamabad United as the Official Crypto Exchange Partner for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11. Building on a successful inaugural collaboration in PSL Season 10, Binance will retain its back-of-shirt jersey placement for the second consecutive year.

By engaging cricket fans across the country, Binance and Islamabad United will collaborate on fan-focused initiatives that introduce blockchain education and digital assets, while continuing to support Pakistan's broader crypto community through responsible digital engagement.

Pakistan remains a key market for Binance, home to a young, tech-savvy population increasingly exploring digital assets. Following Binance's AML registration under PVARA, this renewal demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to fostering a safe, sustainable crypto ecosystem in the country.

"Cricket is deeply woven into Pakistan's culture, and Islamabad United gives us an incredible platform to engage with millions of passionate fans across the country,"said Tarik Erk, Regional Head for MENAT and Senior Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi."Following our No-Objection-Certificate from PVARA, renewing this partnership signals our long-term commitment to Pakistan's digital asset ecosystem. We're excited to build on last year's success and continue making blockchain technology accessible to communities nationwide."

"We are pleased to extend our association with Binance for a second consecutive season as Islamabad United's Official Crypto Exchange Partner. This ongoing partnership reflects our shared focus on innovation across blockchain and crypto. Together, we aim to deepen fan engagement and increase awareness around emerging digital assets, while continuing to celebrate the passion and energy that define the game of cricket." said Ahsan Latif, CEO Islamabad United.

To celebrate the partnership renewal, Binance is offering new Pakistani users an exclusive welcome reward from February 2-15, 2026. Users who sign up through the Binance app using the referral code 'MakeYourMove' and complete verification will receive PKR 1,000 to kickstart their exploration of digital assets. Learn more about the campaign here .

Islamabad United remains the most successful franchise in PSL history, having won three championship titles. The team's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with Binance's vision of increasing the freedom of money and making blockchain technology accessible to users worldwide.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information on Binance, visit: https://www.binance.com

About Islamabad United

Islamabad United is the most successful team of the Pakistan Super League (PSL); winner of the first, third and ninth seasons of the HBL PSL. The franchise believes in bringing change to Pakistani sports with the introduction of international standards of practice and a commitment to continuous progress.

