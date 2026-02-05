Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - College of DuPage marketing alumna Jacqueline S. Ruiz has been named a 2026 Outstanding Alumni Award recipient by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). The award recognizes community college alumni who have excelled in their chosen fields.

"I feel incredibly honored to be selected as a 2026 award winner. It is a reminder that the journey has been worth it with all of its ups and downs and a testament that you will be rewarded if you don't give up on your dreams, even if they take you a lifetime to achieve," she said.

Looking for a flexible and affordable education, Ruiz enrolled at COD in 2002. During this time, she faced several hardships, including working three jobs to support herself and her mother and going through two bouts with cancer, the second of which nearly took her life.

"I showed up to do my finals with a tube that was connected to my liver after a completed reconstruction of my digestive system at Northwestern Hospital," she said.

Despite the obstacles, Ruiz persevered and earned her associate degree in marketing in 2006. Shortly after graduating, she combined her passion for service with her entrepreneurial vision and founded her award-winning company JJR Marketing, which helps thought leaders launch and elevate their organizations or projects through innovative public relations and media relations campaigns.

Her desire to see the next generation succeed led to the creation of the Fig Factor Foundation in 2014, a nonprofit development program for young Latinas ages 12 to 25. The foundation has mentored more than 250 Latinas pursuing their dreams in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Belize and Colombia. Ruiz also founded her hybrid publishing company, Fig Factor Media, through which she has published 31 of her 38 books.

While she runs her businesses on ground level, Ruiz also flies in the sky as one of the few sports airplane pilots in the United States and among a small percentage of Latina pilots nationwide. To inspire other women to take flight, she created "Latinas in Aviation," a multi-volume anthology series featuring the stories of women who have found success in the industry. In addition, her brand has provided scholarships and mentorship to aspiring female pilots.

Ruiz has remained actively involved with COD, giving back to the College by establishing its first scholarship for students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Aviation Management degree. She also serves on the College's Alumni Executive Committee, which leads the Chaparral Alumni Network.

"COD is all I had in terms of education when I started my marketing agency. Not only did my professor help me structure my approach, but COD mentor volunteers provided all the initial tools I needed to launch my business at 23 years old," she said.

Ruiz will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award at the AACC Annual on April 11 in Seattle, a fitting celebration that also falls on her birthday. She credits her success to resilience, mentorship and a lifelong commitment to lifting others, all which are values she continues to champion through her businesses, nonprofit work and advocacy for women.

"'Taking off is optional, landing on your dreams is mandatory.' This is the phrase that I am known for as a pilot around the world," she said. "I love seeing someone's legacy come to life."

Learn more about the Marketing program at COD.





